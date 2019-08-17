Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Preseason woes persist
Tavecchio converted on his lone point-after try, but missed two of his three field-goal attempts during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets.
Tavecchio's first attempt came on the Falcons' opening offensive drive, a 52-yard try that faded right after New York's Henry Anderson deflected the ball at the line. The 27-year-old Tavecchio converted on his next attempt of 24 yards, but missed another 52-yarder later in the contest. The post-Matt Bryant Era is off to a shaky start, with Tavecchio going 4-for-7 on field-goal tries to this point in the preseason.
