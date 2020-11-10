The Titans signed Tavecchio to the practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Tavecchio's addition comes after the Titans placed Tucker McCann (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list last week. The Titans want dependable depth at kicker, however, as Stephen Gostkowski had a few rough games before Week 9. He got back on track against the Bears, though, drilling all three kicks. Tavecchio last played for the Falcons in 2018 when he hit all five field-goal attempts, including two from beyond 50 yards.