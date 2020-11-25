The Titans cut Tavecchio from the practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The Titans signed rookie kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad to take Tavecchio's place. Tavecchio hasn't kicked since 2018 when he connected on all five field-goal attempts, including four from beyond 40 yards.
