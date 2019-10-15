Tavecchio had a tryout with the Patriots on Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Tavecchio went 5-for-5 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points for the Falcons last season, but he struggled in the preseason and was let go at September's roster deadline in favor of Matt Bryant. The Patriots are testing their options with recent addition Mike Nugent missing two kicks in his first two games with the team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories