Giorgio Tavecchio: Tryout in New England
Tavecchio had a tryout with the Patriots on Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Tavecchio went 5-for-5 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points for the Falcons last season, but he struggled in the preseason and was let go at September's roster deadline in favor of Matt Bryant. The Patriots are testing their options with recent addition Mike Nugent missing two kicks in his first two games with the team.
More News
-
Giorgio Tavecchio: Released by Falcons•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Nightmarish preseason concludes•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Shanks another in preseason loss•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Preseason woes persist•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses 54-yard kick in loss•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: To assume kickoff duties•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Best Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...