Tavecchio succeeded on all three of his point-after tries, but missed a 53-yard field goal attempt during Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against Jacksonville.

Tavecchio became Atlanta's presumed starting kicker upon Matt Bryant's release in February, but put forth a woeful 4-for-9 preseason showing and prompted the team to seek alternative options. In three appearances for the Falcons last season Tavecchio seemed capable of filling Bryant's shoes for a discounted price, knocking down all five of his field goals and eight-of-eights PATs. His inconsistency this preseason, however, convinced the Falcons to bring in Blair Walsh for a one-game audition, and subsequently Matt Bryant for a Friday tryout session.