Giorgio Tavecchio: Released by Falcons
Tavecchio was released by the Falcons on Saturday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Tavecchio hit only 4-of-9 field goal attempts this preseason. With reliable veteran Matt Bryant re-signed, it is no surprise to see Tavecchio released. He will look for a job with another NFL team.
