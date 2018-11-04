Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Yet to miss kick in Falcons uniform
Tavecchio was five-for-five on PATs, while converting on his lone field-goal try from 27 yards out during Sunday's 38-14 win against Washington.
Tavecchio remains perfect through two games as a Falcon, sinking all four of his field-goal attempts (three of which came from 40-plus yards out), while hitting on seven-of-seven extra-point tries. If Matt Bryant (hamstring) is ruled out for a third straight game in Week 10, Tavecchio will retain his kicking duties against Cleveland, a team that allowed the fifth-most field-goal attempts coming into the weekend (19). If nothing more comes of it, the "Italian Stallion" has performed well enough in substitute duties to open up potential starting opportunities down the road.
