Hurst caught four of his six targets for 51 receiving yards during Monday's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

The 2018 first-round draft choice got off to a slow start to his Falcons tenure with three catches and 38 receiving yards in a season-opening loss to Seattle. Between Weeks 2 and 3 Hurst rebounded with touchdown grabs in back-to-back outings, while Monday night he finished as Atlanta's second-leading receiver behind Olamide Zaccheaus. As Todd Gurley remains a non-factor in the passing game with nine total receiving yards through four games, and Julio Jones deals with a recurring hamstring injury, Hurst may once again be one of Atlanta's go-to options during a Week 5 matchup against Carolina.