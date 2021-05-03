The Falcons aren't exercising the fifth-year option on Hurst's rookie contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The 2018 first-round pick got his big shot after a trade from Baltimore to Atlanta, but Hurst was underwhelming in his first season with the Falcons, putting up a modest 56/571/6 receiving line despite playing 70 percent of the snaps in a pass-happy Atlanta offense. He'll be working with a new coaching staff led by Arthur Smith in 2021, but the more important development for fantasy purposes is the Falcons' recent addition of No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts, the only FBS tight end to reach 700 receiving yards last season. Even if Hurst remains the nominal starter, he'll likely be replaced by Pitts in a lot of passing situations.
