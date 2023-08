Head coach Arthur Smith indicated Saturday that Okudah (ankle) is expected to return early in the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is certainly positive news, as Okudah was carted off the field at Friday's practice. It looks like he avoided a serious outcome, which means he may miss only a few weeks at the beginning of the season. The No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft was dealt to Atlanta over the offseason from Detroit.