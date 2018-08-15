Falcons' Julio Jones: Building rapport with offensive coordinator

Jones believes that he and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will have a closer relationship with one another this season, and the Falcons' offense will be more potent as a result, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Outside of woes in the red zone (where Jones hauled in just two touchdown receptions last season), it seemed like business as usual for the five-time Pro Bowl wide out in his first year playing under Sarkisian, as he mounted his fourth consecutive 1,400-yard campaign. Jones' comments indicating that he believes he has another gear to get to under the offensive coordinator may strike fear in NFC South secondaries. "We are going to have a better relationship," Jones said after training camp on Tuesday. "We are going to know each other a little better because him coming in (last year), he had to come right in and everybody had so much hype, stress and pressure and things like that." Sarkisian sounded off as well by saying, "We have eighteen games of working together and understanding the things he does and what he's comfortable with. I think all of that adding up has put us in a much better space at this time this year than maybe this time a year ago."