Jones (hamstring) will have his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers determined during a pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 31-year-old aggravated his hamstring injury during last Monday's loss to the Packers and was unable to practice this week, and his status for Sunday's contest remains up in the air. Jones sat out Week 3 and played only 15 snaps against Green Bay before exiting the game.