Jones (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday versus the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones missed last week's win over the Raiders after sustaining the hamstring injury Week 11 against the Saints, but he's on track to play in Sunday's divisional rematch. Running back Toddy Gurley (knee) is also likely to play, so quarterback Matt Ryan should enter the contest with the offense's top weapons available.