Elliss (knee) finished 2023 with 122 tackles (82 solo), four sacks and three pass defenses in 17 appearances.

Elliss parlayed a breakout campaign in 2022 with New Orleans into a three-year with Atlanta last offseason, and he built off that success in 2023, recording a career-high 122 tackles. The 2019 seventh-round pick is not only a tackle machine (seven games with at least nine stops), but he's grown as a pass rusher, totaling 11 sacks over the last two seasons after just one over his first three NFL seasons. After missing just a handful of snaps through the first 16 games, Elliss suffered a knee injury in the season finale and didn't return. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but as long as he's healthy next season, Elliss should be a key piece of Atlanta's defense regardless of who's the next head coach.