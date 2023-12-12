Ellis recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Atlanta's 29-25 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Ellis had a productive outing despite the loss as racked up the most tackles on the team. The 28-year-old has now logged double-digit tackles in three games this season and will look to build off this performance next week versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Season-high 11 tackles•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Continues solid play•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Season-high 10 tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Records first sack of 2023•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Nine stops in Week 1•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Joining Falcons on three-year deal•