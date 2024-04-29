The Falcons exercised Pitts' 2025 fifth-year option, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It's a no-brainer move for the Falcons, even if Pitts, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2021 Draft, is coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons after going over 1,000 yards as a rookie. The hope in Atlanta is that the acquisition of Kirk Cousins coupled with the new coaching staff can help maximize Pitts' abilities. Pitts' figures to be a popular 2024 rebound candidate in both real life and fantasy football.