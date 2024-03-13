Pitts looks set to benefit from improved quarterback play in 2024 after Kirk Cousins (Achilles) agreed Monday with Atlanta on a four-year, $180 million contract, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Pitts could be the Falcons' skill-position player most primed to benefit from a quarterback upgrade. After beginning his NFL career with a 1,026-yard rookie campaign while paired with a former league MVP in Matt Ryan in 2021, Pitts has since turned in 356- and 667-yard efforts while he's been on the receiving end of passes from Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, in addition to battling injuries. Even coming off an Achilles' tendon tear, Cousins likely represents the best quarterback that Pitts has played with in his career, and the tight end will also have the benefit of coming out of the offseason at full health. He spent considerable time last offseason rehabbing from an MCL sprain, which may have contributed to his slow start to the 2023 season. Along with improved health and the change at quarterback, Pitts should benefit from the departure of fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, a favorite of former head coach Arthur Smith who often poached snaps from Pitts.