Mariota completed 17 of 26 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams. He added six rushes for 16 yards.

Mariota moved the Atlanta offense early on but saw drives stall prior to reaching the end zone. After the Rams took a 28-3 lead, he managed to lead a substantial comeback with touchdown tosses of four and 11 yards. The disappointing part of his performance came in the form of three turnovers -- he lost a fumble in addition to his interceptions -- and his lack of production on the ground. Nevertheless, Mariota has shown the ability to lead the Falcons' offense effectively as they head into a Week 3 matchup against Seattle.