Mariota completed 19 of 30 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed three times for 43 yards during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.

Mariota's final numbers were solid overall, although he was under constant duress and was brought down five times. The veteran signal-caller connected with Drake London and KhaDarel Hodge on touchdowns of seven and 25 yards, respectively, but he took two of his sacks on the Falcons' last multi-play drive, snuffing out any hope of a comeback. Mariota's passing yardage total was actually his second highest since Week 3, but he's now been under 200 yards through the air in six of his last seven games. Mariota and the Falcons return home to take on the Bears in a Week 11 matchup a week from Sunday.