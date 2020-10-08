Davidson (knee) was held to limited participation during the Falcons' practice session Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Davidson has been battling a knee issue since late August, and he was forced to sit out the Falcons' Week 1 and 2 contests as a result. The 2020 second-round draft choice was only on the field for 15 defensive snaps against the Packers on Monday night, a significant dip from his Week 3 snap count of 32.
