Davidson (knee) was able to perform some work with trainers on a side field Monday, but he was not able to suit up for the full practice session, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons' second-round draft choice has been dealing with a knee strain for over a week, but coach Dan Quinn seems to be signaling Davidson's return will come in the near future. When speaking of Davidson, Matt Hennessy (knee) and Dante Fowler (knee) on Monday -- all who were held out for stages of Monday's practice -- Quinn noted that each of the three is "good to go" and that none of the issues are expected to "linger for a long time."