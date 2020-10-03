Davidson (knee) did not participate during Friday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The rookie second-round draft choice was beleaguered by a knee issue heading into the regular season, causing him to sit out Atlanta's Week 1 and 2 matchups against the Seahawks and Cowboys. Davidson was able to field a full allotment of practice reps last before making his NFL debut against the Bears and recording four tackles, but he has since landed back on the injury report.
More News
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Back in practice•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Out against Dallas•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Could play Week 2•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Unable to play Sunday•