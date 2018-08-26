Falcons' Matt Bryant: Connects on two field-goal attempts
Bryant converted on field-goal tries of 33 and 47 yards during Atlanta's 17-6 loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
In his first preseason action of the year, Bryant picked up where he left off in 2017. With his two successful field goals from Saturday night, the 16-year veteran has now sunk 31 of his last 33 attempts dating back to Week 8 of last season. A top-five finisher at the position during each of the past two campaigns, Bryant projects to be one of the more promising options at kicker as the beneficiary of a high-flying Falcons' offense that only converted 49.2 percent of red-zone trips into touchdowns last year (10th-worst rate in the NFL).
