Falcons' Matt Bryant: Full practice participant Thursday

Bryant (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to the session, coach Dan Quinn said Bryant was slated to kick, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. Bryant proceeded to do so, but the Falcons may exercise caution with the 43-year-old before making a final decision on the placekicker for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. If Bryant gets the all-clear, the Falcons may waive his fill-in (Georgio Tavecchio) to short up other positions on the roster.

