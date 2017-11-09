Falcons' Matt Bryant: Misses practice Thursday
Bryant (calf) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Bryant's right calf injury has kept him out of both of the Falcons' practices to open the week, but as the only kicker on the roster at this time, the team will wait and see what the veteran is able to do Friday before deciding his fate for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. As a safeguard against a potential Bryant absence, the Falcons signed Mike Meyer to their practice squad earlier this week. If Meyer remains on the practice squad after the weekly deadline Saturday for teams to add players to their 53-man rosters, it would likely mean that Bryant is in the clear to handle kicking duties in Week 10.
