Gurley isn't confident in the NFL's restart plan, 92.9 The Game reports. "It's really not structured right," Gurley said. "There's not a proper plan in place that I'm comfortable with."

Gurley said he's prepared to not play at all or to only have half a season, noting that the NFL's last-minute approach to figuring things out has contributed to his pessimistic outlook. On a more positive note, he says his surgically repaired knee is feeling good, and he doesn't anticipate any trouble whenever he's able to first suit up for the Falcons. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is poised to replace free agent Devonta Freeman as Atlanta's lead back, coming in on a one-year, $5.5 million contract after spending his first five seasons with the Rams.