Gurley (knee), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against New Orleans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the knee injury Week 11 against the Saints and was unable to play during last week's win over the Raiders, but he should be back in action Sunday. There's been no indication if the team plans to give full Gurley a full workload or ease him back from the injury, but he should at least receive the start. Brian Hill and Ito Smith split playing time in his absence and figure to do so again should Gurley aggravate the injury.