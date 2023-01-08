Allgeier rushed 24 times for 135 yards during Sunday's 30-17 win over Tampa Bay.
Allgeier dominated the backfield work in Week 18, as Cordarrelle Patterson saw just five rushing attempts and three targets. The rookie took advantage and notched his second game of the season with at least 100 rushing yards. In the process, Allgeier eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his first NFL campaign and will finish with 1,035 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 16 receptions on 17 targets for 139 yards and an additional receiving touchdown. Atlanta may add more running back depth in the offseason, but as of now, Allgeier appears to have proven himself worthy of a solid role next year.
