Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Onside kick called off by penalty
Koo made his lone field-goal attempt from 43 yards out and went 2-for-2 on point-after tries during Sunday's 29-22 win against the 49ers.
The trick shot specialist converted yet another successful onside kick Week 15 against San Francisco, but the play was waved off by an illegal formation penalty. The reigning Special Teams Player of the Week pooched a beautiful bouncing kickoff attempt into the arms of Foyesade Oluokun, as Atlanta benefited from the element of surprise in recovering an onside kick to open up the second half, but after the five-yard penalty was enforced Atlanta elected to boot it deep. In addition to being a secret weapon on kickoffs, Koo has been more reliable as a place kicker of late as well, nailing all 11 of his field goals and PATs over the past two weeks after failing on one of each Week 13 against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Racks up 16 points, recovers fumble•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Still locked in as kicker•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Two onside kicks prove insufficient•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Perfect during Week 12 loss•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Scores 11 points in Week 11 win•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Comes through in team debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...