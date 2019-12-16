Koo made his lone field-goal attempt from 43 yards out and went 2-for-2 on point-after tries during Sunday's 29-22 win against the 49ers.

The trick shot specialist converted yet another successful onside kick Week 15 against San Francisco, but the play was waved off by an illegal formation penalty. The reigning Special Teams Player of the Week pooched a beautiful bouncing kickoff attempt into the arms of Foyesade Oluokun, as Atlanta benefited from the element of surprise in recovering an onside kick to open up the second half, but after the five-yard penalty was enforced Atlanta elected to boot it deep. In addition to being a secret weapon on kickoffs, Koo has been more reliable as a place kicker of late as well, nailing all 11 of his field goals and PATs over the past two weeks after failing on one of each Week 13 against the Saints.