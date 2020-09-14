Koo went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-2 on extra points during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks. He also delivered a successful onside kick during the final minute of regulation.

Koo now has two missed PATs on nine attempts since Week 16 of last year, but he did deliver on yet another onside kick conversion in the season opener. The 26-year-old provided two successful onside kicks Nov. 28 but Atlanta came up just short of its second 2019 upset of New Orleans, and again Sunday his late-game heroics proved insufficient. Though the Falcons have dropped a third consecutive Week 1 game, Koo has at least converted on 13 of his past 14 field-goal tries.