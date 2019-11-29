Koo went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 0-for-1 on extra-point tries during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.

The entire NFL had succeeded on two onside kicks coming into Week 13. Koo himself converted on two straight in the waning moments of the fourth quarter Thanksgiving night -- not including a third that was erased by Falcons penalty -- though the miraculous recoveries were not enough to overcome his blunders earlier in the contest. Surely Koo cannot be blamed alone for the Falcons' third straight defeat, but the four points he left on the board proved to be pivotal as Atlanta's late rally came up short against rival New Orleans. The 25-year-old has missed three combined field-goal and extra-point attempts over the past three weeks, as the Falcons prepare for a fourth straight divisional tilt Dec. 8, this time against the Panthers.