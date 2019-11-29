Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Two onside kicks prove insufficient
Koo went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 0-for-1 on extra-point tries during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.
The entire NFL had succeeded on two onside kicks coming into Week 13. Koo himself converted on two straight in the waning moments of the fourth quarter Thanksgiving night -- not including a third that was erased by Falcons penalty -- though the miraculous recoveries were not enough to overcome his blunders earlier in the contest. Surely Koo cannot be blamed alone for the Falcons' third straight defeat, but the four points he left on the board proved to be pivotal as Atlanta's late rally came up short against rival New Orleans. The 25-year-old has missed three combined field-goal and extra-point attempts over the past three weeks, as the Falcons prepare for a fourth straight divisional tilt Dec. 8, this time against the Panthers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...