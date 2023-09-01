Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 19th RB RNK 8th PROJ PTS 232.7 SOS 32 ADP 10 2022 Stats RUYDS 1538 REC 33 REYDS 398 TD 14 FPTS/G 19 I've been wrong enough times about Henry being a bust that I'll caution you might want to do the opposite of what I'm saying here. And I don't mind drafting Henry at all toward the end of Round 2. But he's being drafted as the No. 13 overall player in PPR on CBS Sports, and I can't sign off on that. We all know Father Time is undefeated, and at some point even the stars start to slow down. He turned 29 in January, and that's not good for a running back. While he bounced back from the foot injury he sustained in 2021 that limited him to eight games -- he played 16 games in 2022 -- he has a lot of mileage on his massive frame with over 380 total touches in two of the past three seasons. The Titans offensive line is going through a makeover this year, but Pro Football Focus still ranks the unit last coming into the season. Henry has been amazing when healthy over the past four seasons, averaging more than 18.1 PPR points per game every year since 2019, but I'm concerned he's reached the end of his run as an elite Fantasy option. I don't plan on buying a lot of stock in Henry this year.

Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 85th RB RNK 34th PROJ PTS 152.3 SOS 10 ADP 30 2022 Stats RUYDS 861 REC 28 REYDS 143 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3 I'll be curious to see where Taylor's ADP is Monday after a long weekend of drafts, but on Friday he's still the No. 36 overall player on CBS Sports as RB15. At this point, I can't suggest drafting him in the first six rounds, no matter the format. He's already scheduled to miss four games after being placed on the PUP list with an injured ankle. And then we don't know if he'll be motivated to play after his contract dispute with the Colts. There's also the further risk of injury, and the Colts aren't going to be a good team. I was willing to overlook some of the warts around Taylor's situation in Indianapolis because he's an elite talent, but we might not see that talent on display for much of the season. At best, you should be drafting Taylor as a lottery ticket, but the earliest that should happen is Round 7.

Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 56th RB RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 176.9 SOS 14 ADP 31 2022 Stats RUYDS 1034 REC 41 REYDS 229 TD 10 FPTS/G 13.1 Harris still has a CBS Sports ADP in Round 3 at 35.4 as RB14, and I can't sign off on drafting him that early. Everyone who has paid attention to the Steelers in training camp and the preseason can see Jaylen Warren has looked great and is an obvious threat to Harris' job. We don't typically see Mike Tomlin lean on multiple running backs, but that should change this season. Harris struggled last year at 13.1 PPR points per game compared to his rookie campaign at 17.7, but he wasn't as awful as you think. After a slow start, which was partly due to a foot injury, Harris closed 2022 by averaging 16.1 PPR points per game in his final four outings. I'd be fine drafting Harris in Round 5, and he should still outproduce Warren if both are healthy. But you shouldn't be reaching for Harris on Draft Day heading into 2023.

Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 59th RB RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 173.7 SOS 20 ADP 52 2022 Stats RUYDS 463 REC 19 REYDS 218 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.4 We're starting to see Hall's ADP slide, and he's at 54.4 on CBS Sports now as RB20, which isn't bad. But I'm still concerned this is going to be a frustrating season for him and the Fantasy managers who draft him. Dalvin Cook wasn't brought in as an insurance policy, he's going to have a prominent role. To what extent we'll find out, and that might depend on how healthy Hall is all season. The recent history of running backs coming back from a torn ACL in the first year isn't good (see Cook, Saquon Barkley and J.K. Dobbins to name a few). And Hall has to deal with the Jets brutal schedule, just like Rodgers. So what we have here is a running back with health concerns, in a timeshare and playing tough opponents. I'd rather draft guys going after Hall based on the CBS Sports ADP like J.K. Dobbins and Miles Sanders, and I'm generally going to avoid Hall in most leagues this year.