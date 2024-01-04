For leagues that run into Week 18, the difference between winning or losing a Fantasy football championship will likely come down to the start/sit decisions you make this weekend. Fantasy owners who streamed a quarterback like Joe Flacco are probably in the driver's seat after he threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets. However, Flacco will sit in Week 18 with Cleveland locked into a playoff spot, so should you take a look at backup Jeff Driskel, or is there value in another low-owned streaming option like Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, who thrown for 274 or more yards in each of his last two starts?

Rudolph and the Steelers will square off against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, a defense that's giving up just 16.4 points per game.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been lethal with his legs in recent weeks, racking up eight rushing touchdowns in his last five games. For the season, Allen has thrown for 3,947 yards and 27 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 15 scores.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts threw three touchdowns in Philadelphia's surprising setback against the Cardinals and he's scored at least one rushing TD in six of his last eight games, making him one of the safest options at quarterback.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott has thrown two or more touchdown passes in nine of his last 10 games and he gets an advantageous matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a defense that's giving up 385.8 yards per game. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. De'Von Achane: Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday and his status is looking iffy for Sunday's matchup against the Bills. Especially if Mostert can't go, Achane is a top-tier choice against a mediocre Buffalo run defense in a meaningful matchup for an explosive Miami offense.

2. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks: Walker has scored a rushing touchdown in two of his last three games and he's recorded at least three receptions in three of his last four contests. He'll continue to be heavily involved on Sunday when the Seahawks take on the Cardinals.

3. James Cook, Buffalo Bills: Cook is a major part of the Buffalo offense, collecting 798 combined yards and four touchdowns on 135 touches over the last seven contests. Cook found the end zone in his last meeting with the Dolphins, and he figures to be busy again in Week 18 against Miami. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb is in the midst of a record-breaking season after securing 13 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the Lions. For the season, Lamb has hauled in 122 receptions for 1,651 yards, both of which are the Cowboys' single-season record.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill is coming off a disappointing performance against the Ravens, catching six passes for 76 yards. He's failed to eclipse 100 receiving yards in each of his last three games but he leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards and he's racked up 12 receiving touchdowns this season.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson remains a consistent scoring threat no matter who's under center for the Vikings. He was targeted 10 times in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers, his third consecutive game with at least 10 targets. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta continues to be one of Jared Goff's favorite targets. LaPorta secured seven receptions for 84 yards in last week's loss against Dallas and he's recorded five or more receptions in four of his last six games.

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride hauled in six of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Eagles. He hasn't finished with fewer than five receptions in a game since Nov. 5 and he's expected to be frequently featured in Arizona's game plan against the Seahawks on Sunday.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill does it all for the Saints and he recorded two passes, two carries and two receptions in New Orleans' victory over Tampa Bay in Week 17. He hauled in a 22-yard touchdown reception against the Buccaneers and if Alvin Kamara (ankle) is unable to play in Week 18, Hill could see his usage increase, especially in the red zone. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 18 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Cowboys D/ST: The Cowboys square off against the Commanders on Sunday, a team they held to just 10 points on Nov. 23. Dallas recorded four sacks and an interception in that 45-10 victory.

2. Patriots D/ST: The Patriots get an advantageous matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets are averaging 15.7 points per game this season and they've scored 13 points or less in seven of their last 10 games.

3. Lions D/ST: The Lions forced the Vikings to throw four interceptions in their first meeting this season and the two NFC North rivals will square off again in Week 18. The Vikings are dealing with quarterback issues and they've thrown seven interceptions in their last three games overall. See more top D/ST here.

