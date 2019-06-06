Fantasy Football Mock Draft: When is the right time to select a QB in a Superflex league?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in our recent Superflex mock draft.
You never want your Fantasy experience to get stale. And many Fantasy managers are always looking for new ways to make their leagues more exciting.
One enhancement could be going with a Superflex league, which is a format that allows you to use a quarterback in the flex spot. Most leagues with a flex spot only allow you to have a running back, wide receiver or tight end in that position.
But this is more fun.
By using a quarterback in a flex position, this essentially makes a Superflex league a two-quarterback league -- if you want. Unlike two-quarterback leagues, however, you have options. You can still use another position in the flex spot, but that's usually not the best way to maximize your scoring potential.
In this 12-team mock draft featuring CBS Sports staff members, we have two flex spots, with one of them being a Superflex position. Quarterback touchdowns are worth five points in this league instead of six (it's still minus-2 for interceptions), and it's also PPR.
It was interesting to see the approach Fantasy managers took in this mock draft with quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers were drafted in the first two rounds, and Baker Mayfield went in Round 3, which was expected. We usually advise you to wait on passers in one-quarterback leagues, but that changes in leagues where you can start two of them.
Matt Ryan and Cam Newton went in Round 4, and Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston and Carson Wentz were drafted in Round 5. While it might seem soon to draft Murray -- and even Winston and Wentz -- the rookie for Arizona gets a boost in this format because of his rushing ability.
Ben Gretch was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Newton and Murray, and let's examine his team. He should be strong at quarterback and Superflex -- he also drafted Lamar Jackson in Round 9 -- but did he sacrifice any other spots to get those guys?
His first three picks were Christian McCaffrey, Zach Ertz, and Damien Williams, so he should be great at running back and tight end. Receiver, however, could be a concern with D.J. Moore (Round 6) and Allen Robinson (Round 7) as his top options.
I like Moore as a breakout candidate, and Robinson is fine as a No. 3 receiver. But Ben could struggle with this position, including having top reserves in Keke Coutee, Marqise Lee, and DeSean Jackson. And his backup running backs are Ronald Jones, Royce Freeman, and Matt Breida. Jones and Freeman could be good, but they also were tremendous disappointments as rookies in 2018.
Another team to look at is Chris Hassel, who was the last manager to draft a quarterback with Derek Carr in Round 9. He stacked his roster at running back (Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs, Sony Michel, and Darwin Thompson), receiver (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Chris Godwin, Will Fuller, Marvin Jones, and Anthony Miller) and tight end (Jared Cook), which is awesome.
But Chris' only quarterbacks are Carr, Nick Foles and Dwayne Haskins. If two of those guys are above average then Chris could have the best roster in this league. However, there was a reason they were available with late-round picks -- they have a low floor and a limited ceiling.
I tried to take a balanced approach with my roster from the No. 5 overall pick. After drafting Melvin Gordon, Dalvin Cook, George Kittle and Robert Woods with my first four picks, I selected Winston in Round 5. I'm excited about Winston playing for coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay this season.
I drafted Jared Goff in Round 7 after getting David Montgomery in Round 6, and I loved the start to this team. I also drafted Sam Darnold as a third quarterback in Round 9, and my quarterback depth chart is solid.
Like Ben, receiver was a position that I sacrificed to an extent, and my No. 2 receiver behind Woods is Dante Pettis, who I selected in Round 8. While I consider Pettis more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver than a starter, he still has plenty of upside in San Francisco.
It was a little frustrating to see Christian Kirk go one spot ahead of me in Round 9, but I also like my reserve receivers in DaeSean Hamilton, Deebo Samuel and Andy Isabella. Hamilton could be the best receiver in Denver with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) hurt, and Isabella should be a prominent member of Arizona's offense.
Samuel is essentially a handcuff for Pettis, and both could compete to be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this season. This is the "friendship strategy" we usually discuss on our Fantasy Football Today podcast.
I also like two of my backup running backs in Carlos Hyde and Alexander Mattison. Hyde could emerge as the best running back in Kansas City this season, and Mattison is the likely handcuff for Cook in Minnesota.
In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and quarterback touchdowns are worth five points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- J.Darin Darst, Product Manager
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Heath, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Will Brinson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|3
|Ben Gretch
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|J.Darin Darst
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|6
|Meron Berkson
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|8
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|R.J. White
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|10
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|11
|Heath Cummings
|J. Conner RB PIT
|12
|Chris Hassel
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Hassel
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|14
|Heath Cummings
|M. Thomas WR NO
|15
|Dave Richard
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|16
|R.J. White
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|17
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|18
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|19
|Meron Berkson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|20
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Cook RB MIN
|21
|J.Darin Darst
|A. Luck QB IND
|22
|Ben Gretch
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|23
|Will Brinson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|24
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Evans WR TB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Brown WR OAK
|26
|Will Brinson
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|27
|Ben Gretch
|D. Williams RB KC
|28
|J.Darin Darst
|K. Allen WR LAC
|29
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Kittle TE SF
|30
|Meron Berkson
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|31
|Chris Towers
|A. Green WR CIN
|32
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|33
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|34
|Dave Richard
|T. Hilton WR IND
|35
|Heath Cummings
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|36
|Chris Hassel
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Hassel
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|38
|Heath Cummings
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|39
|Dave Richard
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|40
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|41
|Adam Aizer
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|42
|Chris Towers
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|43
|Meron Berkson
|J. Edelman WR NE
|44
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Woods WR LAR
|45
|J.Darin Darst
|K. Johnson RB DET
|46
|Ben Gretch
|C. Newton QB CAR
|47
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|48
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Carson RB SEA
|50
|Will Brinson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|51
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|52
|J.Darin Darst
|S. Watkins WR KC
|53
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|54
|Meron Berkson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|55
|Chris Towers
|E. Engram TE NYG
|56
|Adam Aizer
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|57
|R.J. White
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|58
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|59
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|60
|Chris Hassel
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Hassel
|S. Michel RB NE
|62
|Heath Cummings
|O. Howard TE TB
|63
|Dave Richard
|K. Golladay WR DET
|64
|R.J. White
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|65
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|66
|Chris Towers
|L. Miller RB HOU
|67
|Meron Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|68
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|69
|J.Darin Darst
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|70
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|71
|Will Brinson
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|72
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Ebron TE IND
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|74
|Will Brinson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|75
|Ben Gretch
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|76
|J.Darin Darst
|T. Coleman RB SF
|77
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Goff QB LAR
|78
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|79
|Chris Towers
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|80
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|81
|R.J. White
|D. Guice RB WAS
|82
|Dave Richard
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|83
|Heath Cummings
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|84
|Chris Hassel
|J. Cook TE NO
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Hassel
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|86
|Heath Cummings
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|87
|Dave Richard
|J. Howard RB PHI
|88
|R.J. White
|J. Landry WR CLE
|89
|Adam Aizer
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|90
|Chris Towers
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|91
|Meron Berkson
|M. Williams WR LAC
|92
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pettis WR SF
|93
|J.Darin Darst
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|94
|Ben Gretch
|R. Jones RB TB
|95
|Will Brinson
|J. Allen QB BUF
|96
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Allison WR GB
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB NE
|98
|Will Brinson
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|99
|Ben Gretch
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|100
|J.Darin Darst
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|101
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|102
|Meron Berkson
|P. Barber RB TB
|103
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|104
|Adam Aizer
|G. Tate WR NYG
|105
|R.J. White
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|106
|Dave Richard
|I. Smith RB ATL
|107
|Heath Cummings
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|108
|Chris Hassel
|D. Carr QB OAK
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Hassel
|M. Jones WR DET
|110
|Heath Cummings
|T. Williams WR OAK
|111
|Dave Richard
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|112
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR TEN
|113
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|114
|Chris Towers
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|115
|Meron Berkson
|P. Campbell WR IND
|116
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Hyde RB KC
|117
|J.Darin Darst
|L. Murray RB NO
|118
|Ben Gretch
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|119
|Will Brinson
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|120
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Washington WR PIT
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|122
|Will Brinson
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|123
|Ben Gretch
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|124
|J.Darin Darst
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|125
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|126
|Meron Berkson
|M. Hardman WR KC
|127
|Chris Towers
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|128
|Adam Aizer
|N. Harry WR NE
|129
|R.J. White
|Bears DST CHI
|130
|Dave Richard
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|131
|Heath Cummings
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|132
|Chris Hassel
|A. Miller WR CHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Hassel
|D. Thompson RB KC
|134
|Heath Cummings
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|135
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|136
|R.J. White
|N. Hines RB IND
|137
|Adam Aizer
|M. Stafford QB DET
|138
|Chris Towers
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|139
|Meron Berkson
|J. Reed TE WAS
|140
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|141
|J.Darin Darst
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|142
|Ben Gretch
|M. Lee WR JAC
|143
|Will Brinson
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|144
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|146
|Will Brinson
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|147
|Ben Gretch
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|148
|J.Darin Darst
|D. Harris RB NE
|149
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Samuel WR SF
|150
|Meron Berkson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|151
|Chris Towers
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|152
|Adam Aizer
|J. Hill RB BAL
|153
|R.J. White
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|154
|Dave Richard
|N. Fant TE DEN
|155
|Heath Cummings
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|156
|Chris Hassel
|N. Foles QB JAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Hassel
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|158
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown WR BAL
|159
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown RB LAR
|160
|R.J. White
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|161
|Adam Aizer
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|162
|Chris Towers
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|163
|Meron Berkson
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|164
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Jaguars DST JAC
|165
|J.Darin Darst
|Vikings DST MIN
|166
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|167
|Will Brinson
|R. Foster WR BUF
|168
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|170
|Will Brinson
|Bills DST BUF
|171
|Ben Gretch
|Cowboys DST DAL
|172
|J.Darin Darst
|J. Rosen QB MIA
|173
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|174
|Meron Berkson
|Texans DST HOU
|175
|Chris Towers
|Chargers DST LAC
|176
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|177
|R.J. White
|J. Tucker K BAL
|178
|Dave Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|179
|Heath Cummings
|Rams DST LAR
|180
|Chris Hassel
|Saints DST NO
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Chris Hassel
|H. Butker K KC
|182
|Heath Cummings
|W. Lutz K NO
|183
|Dave Richard
|Patriots DST NE
|184
|R.J. White
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|185
|Adam Aizer
|Broncos DST DEN
|186
|Chris Towers
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|187
|Meron Berkson
|J. Elliott K PHI
|188
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Crosby K GB
|189
|J.Darin Darst
|R. Gould K SF
|190
|Ben Gretch
|J. Myers K SEA
|191
|Will Brinson
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|192
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Maher K DAL
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|25
|A. Brown WR OAK
|4
|48
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|49
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|72
|E. Ebron TE IND
|7
|73
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|8
|96
|G. Allison WR GB
|9
|97
|T. Brady QB NE
|10
|120
|J. Washington WR PIT
|11
|121
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|144
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|13
|145
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|14
|168
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|15
|169
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|192
|B. Maher K DAL
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|23
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|3
|26
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|47
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|50
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|6
|71
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|7
|74
|H. Henry TE LAC
|8
|95
|J. Allen QB BUF
|9
|98
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|10
|119
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|11
|122
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|12
|143
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|13
|146
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|14
|167
|R. Foster WR BUF
|15
|170
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|191
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|27
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|46
|C. Newton QB CAR
|5
|51
|K. Murray QB ARI
|6
|70
|D. Moore WR CAR
|7
|75
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|8
|94
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|99
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|10
|118
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|11
|123
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|12
|142
|M. Lee WR JAC
|13
|147
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|14
|166
|M. Breida RB SF
|15
|171
|Cowboys DST DAL
|16
|190
|J. Myers K SEA
|J.Darin Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|A. Luck QB IND
|3
|28
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|45
|K. Johnson RB DET
|5
|52
|S. Watkins WR KC
|6
|69
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|76
|T. Coleman RB SF
|8
|93
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|9
|100
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|10
|117
|L. Murray RB NO
|11
|124
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|12
|141
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|13
|148
|D. Harris RB NE
|14
|165
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|172
|J. Rosen QB MIA
|16
|189
|R. Gould K SF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|20
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|29
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|44
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|53
|J. Winston QB TB
|6
|68
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|77
|J. Goff QB LAR
|8
|92
|D. Pettis WR SF
|9
|101
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|10
|116
|C. Hyde RB KC
|11
|125
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|12
|140
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|149
|D. Samuel WR SF
|14
|164
|Jaguars DST JAC
|15
|173
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|16
|188
|M. Crosby K GB
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|19
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|30
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|4
|43
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|54
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|6
|67
|D. Brees QB NO
|7
|78
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|8
|91
|M. Williams WR LAC
|9
|102
|P. Barber RB TB
|10
|115
|P. Campbell WR IND
|11
|126
|M. Hardman WR KC
|12
|139
|J. Reed TE WAS
|13
|150
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|14
|163
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|15
|174
|Texans DST HOU
|16
|187
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|18
|D. Watson QB HOU
|3
|31
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|42
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|5
|55
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|66
|L. Miller RB HOU
|7
|79
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|8
|90
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|9
|103
|R. Penny RB SEA
|10
|114
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|11
|127
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|12
|138
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|13
|151
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|14
|162
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|15
|175
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|186
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|32
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|41
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|5
|56
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|65
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|80
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|89
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|9
|104
|G. Tate WR NYG
|10
|113
|J. Williams RB GB
|11
|128
|N. Harry WR NE
|12
|137
|M. Stafford QB DET
|13
|152
|J. Hill RB BAL
|14
|161
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|15
|176
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|16
|185
|Broncos DST DEN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|16
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|33
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|40
|J. White RB NE
|5
|57
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|64
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|81
|D. Guice RB WAS
|8
|88
|J. Landry WR CLE
|9
|105
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|10
|112
|C. Davis WR TEN
|11
|129
|Bears DST CHI
|12
|136
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|153
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|14
|160
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|15
|177
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|184
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|15
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|34
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|39
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|58
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|63
|K. Golladay WR DET
|7
|82
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|8
|87
|J. Howard RB PHI
|9
|106
|I. Smith RB ATL
|10
|111
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|11
|130
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|12
|135
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|13
|154
|N. Fant TE DEN
|14
|159
|M. Brown RB LAR
|15
|178
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|16
|183
|Patriots DST NE
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|14
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|35
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|4
|38
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|5
|59
|K. Drake RB MIA
|6
|62
|O. Howard TE TB
|7
|83
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|8
|86
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|9
|107
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|10
|110
|T. Williams WR OAK
|11
|131
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|12
|134
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|13
|155
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|14
|158
|M. Brown WR BAL
|15
|179
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|182
|W. Lutz K NO
|Chris Hassel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|13
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|36
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|37
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|5
|60
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|61
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|84
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|85
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|9
|108
|D. Carr QB OAK
|10
|109
|M. Jones WR DET
|11
|132
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|133
|D. Thompson RB KC
|13
|156
|N. Foles QB JAC
|14
|157
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|15
|180
|Saints DST NO
|16
|181
|H. Butker K KC
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 60-51
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 60-51 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...