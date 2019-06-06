Fantasy Football Mock Draft: When is the right time to select a QB in a Superflex league?

Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in our recent Superflex mock draft.

You never want your Fantasy experience to get stale. And many Fantasy managers are always looking for new ways to make their leagues more exciting. 

One enhancement could be going with a Superflex league, which is a format that allows you to use a quarterback in the flex spot. Most leagues with a flex spot only allow you to have a running back, wide receiver or tight end in that position. 

But this is more fun. 

By using a quarterback in a flex position, this essentially makes a Superflex league a two-quarterback league -- if you want. Unlike two-quarterback leagues, however, you have options. You can still use another position in the flex spot, but that's usually not the best way to maximize your scoring potential. 

In this 12-team mock draft featuring CBS Sports staff members, we have two flex spots, with one of them being a Superflex position. Quarterback touchdowns are worth five points in this league instead of six (it's still minus-2 for interceptions), and it's also PPR. 

It was interesting to see the approach Fantasy managers took in this mock draft with quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers were drafted in the first two rounds, and Baker Mayfield went in Round 3, which was expected. We usually advise you to wait on passers in one-quarterback leagues, but that changes in leagues where you can start two of them. 

Matt Ryan and Cam Newton went in Round 4, and Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston and Carson Wentz were drafted in Round 5. While it might seem soon to draft Murray -- and even Winston and Wentz -- the rookie for Arizona gets a boost in this format because of his rushing ability. 

View Profile
Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1
2019 projection
PASS YDS3638
PASS TD24
INT16
RUSH YDS578
RUSH TD3

Ben Gretch was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Newton and Murray, and let's examine his team. He should be strong at quarterback and Superflex -- he also drafted Lamar Jackson in Round 9 -- but did he sacrifice any other spots to get those guys? 

His first three picks were Christian McCaffrey, Zach Ertz, and Damien Williams, so he should be great at running back and tight end. Receiver, however, could be a concern with D.J. Moore (Round 6) and Allen Robinson (Round 7) as his top options. 

I like Moore as a breakout candidate, and Robinson is fine as a No. 3 receiver. But Ben could struggle with this position, including having top reserves in Keke Coutee, Marqise Lee, and DeSean Jackson. And his backup running backs are Ronald Jones, Royce Freeman, and Matt Breida. Jones and Freeman could be good, but they also were tremendous disappointments as rookies in 2018. 

Another team to look at is Chris Hassel, who was the last manager to draft a quarterback with Derek Carr in Round 9. He stacked his roster at running back (Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs, Sony Michel, and Darwin Thompson), receiver (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Chris Godwin, Will Fuller, Marvin Jones, and Anthony Miller) and tight end (Jared Cook), which is awesome. 

But Chris' only quarterbacks are Carr, Nick Foles and Dwayne Haskins. If two of those guys are above average then Chris could have the best roster in this league. However, there was a reason they were available with late-round picks -- they have a low floor and a limited ceiling. 

I tried to take a balanced approach with my roster from the No. 5 overall pick. After drafting Melvin Gordon, Dalvin Cook, George Kittle and Robert Woods with my first four picks, I selected Winston in Round 5. I'm excited about Winston playing for coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay this season. 

View Profile
Jameis Winston TB • QB • 3
2019 projection
PASS YDS4813
PASS TD27
INT20
RUSH YDS311
RUSH TD1

I drafted Jared Goff in Round 7 after getting David Montgomery in Round 6, and I loved the start to this team. I also drafted Sam Darnold as a third quarterback in Round 9, and my quarterback depth chart is solid. 

Like Ben, receiver was a position that I sacrificed to an extent, and my No. 2 receiver behind Woods is Dante Pettis, who I selected in Round 8. While I consider Pettis more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver than a starter, he still has plenty of upside in San Francisco. 

It was a little frustrating to see Christian Kirk go one spot ahead of me in Round 9, but I also like my reserve receivers in DaeSean Hamilton, Deebo Samuel and Andy Isabella. Hamilton could be the best receiver in Denver with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) hurt, and Isabella should be a prominent member of Arizona's offense. 

Samuel is essentially a handcuff for Pettis, and both could compete to be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this season. This is the "friendship strategy" we usually discuss on our Fantasy Football Today podcast

I also like two of my backup running backs in Carlos Hyde and Alexander Mattison. Hyde could emerge as the best running back in Kansas City this season, and Mattison is the likely handcuff for Cook in Minnesota. 

In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and quarterback touchdowns are worth five points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  2. Will Brinson, NFL Writer 
  3. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor 
  4. J.Darin Darst, Product Manager 
  5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer 
  6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer 
  7. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy 
  8. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host 
  9. R.J. White, NFL Editor 
  10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer 
  11. Heath, Senior Fantasy Writer 
  12. Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jack Capotorto S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Will Brinson A. Kamara RB NO
3 Ben Gretch C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 J.Darin Darst E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB LAC
6 Meron Berkson D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
8 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR GB
9 R.J. White P. Mahomes QB KC
10 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB ARI
11 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT
12 Chris Hassel J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Hassel J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
14 Heath Cummings M. Thomas WR NO
15 Dave Richard O. Beckham WR CLE
16 R.J. White L. Bell RB NYJ
17 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
18 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
19 Meron Berkson N. Chubb RB CLE
20 Jamey Eisenberg D. Cook RB MIN
21 J.Darin Darst A. Luck QB IND
22 Ben Gretch Z. Ertz TE PHI
23 Will Brinson A. Rodgers QB GB
24 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jack Capotorto A. Brown WR OAK
26 Will Brinson L. Fournette RB JAC
27 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC
28 J.Darin Darst K. Allen WR LAC
29 Jamey Eisenberg G. Kittle TE SF
30 Meron Berkson T. Gurley RB LAR
31 Chris Towers A. Green WR CIN
32 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
33 R.J. White A. Cooper WR DAL
34 Dave Richard T. Hilton WR IND
35 Heath Cummings B. Mayfield QB CLE
36 Chris Hassel A. Thielen WR MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Hassel J. Jacobs RB OAK
38 Heath Cummings D. Freeman RB ATL
39 Dave Richard S. Diggs WR MIN
40 R.J. White J. White RB NE
41 Adam Aizer M. Ryan QB ATL
42 Chris Towers T. Cohen RB CHI
43 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE
44 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR
45 J.Darin Darst K. Johnson RB DET
46 Ben Gretch C. Newton QB CAR
47 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
48 Jack Capotorto P. Lindsay RB DEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jack Capotorto C. Carson RB SEA
50 Will Brinson B. Cooks WR LAR
51 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
52 J.Darin Darst S. Watkins WR KC
53 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB TB
54 Meron Berkson C. Wentz QB PHI
55 Chris Towers E. Engram TE NYG
56 Adam Aizer M. Ingram RB BAL
57 R.J. White T. Lockett WR SEA
58 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
59 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
60 Chris Hassel C. Godwin WR TB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Hassel S. Michel RB NE
62 Heath Cummings O. Howard TE TB
63 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET
64 R.J. White C. Kupp WR LAR
65 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI
66 Chris Towers L. Miller RB HOU
67 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO
68 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
69 J.Darin Darst R. Wilson QB SEA
70 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
71 Will Brinson C. Ridley WR ATL
72 Jack Capotorto E. Ebron TE IND
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
74 Will Brinson H. Henry TE LAC
75 Ben Gretch A. Robinson WR CHI
76 J.Darin Darst T. Coleman RB SF
77 Jamey Eisenberg J. Goff QB LAR
78 Meron Berkson D. Henderson RB LAR
79 Chris Towers D. Prescott QB DAL
80 Adam Aizer A. Jeffery WR PHI
81 R.J. White D. Guice RB WAS
82 Dave Richard P. Rivers QB LAC
83 Heath Cummings T. Boyd WR CIN
84 Chris Hassel J. Cook TE NO
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Hassel W. Fuller WR HOU
86 Heath Cummings M. Trubisky QB CHI
87 Dave Richard J. Howard RB PHI
88 R.J. White J. Landry WR CLE
89 Adam Aizer J. Garoppolo QB SF
90 Chris Towers R. Anderson WR NYJ
91 Meron Berkson M. Williams WR LAC
92 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pettis WR SF
93 J.Darin Darst A. Ekeler RB LAC
94 Ben Gretch R. Jones RB TB
95 Will Brinson J. Allen QB BUF
96 Jack Capotorto G. Allison WR GB
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB NE
98 Will Brinson S. Shepard WR NYG
99 Ben Gretch L. Jackson QB BAL
100 J.Darin Darst C. Kirk WR ARI
101 Jamey Eisenberg S. Darnold QB NYJ
102 Meron Berkson P. Barber RB TB
103 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
104 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR NYG
105 R.J. White K. Cousins QB MIN
106 Dave Richard I. Smith RB ATL
107 Heath Cummings D. Westbrook WR JAC
108 Chris Hassel D. Carr QB OAK
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Hassel M. Jones WR DET
110 Heath Cummings T. Williams WR OAK
111 Dave Richard A. Dalton QB CIN
112 R.J. White C. Davis WR TEN
113 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB
114 Chris Towers L. McCoy RB BUF
115 Meron Berkson P. Campbell WR IND
116 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hyde RB KC
117 J.Darin Darst L. Murray RB NO
118 Ben Gretch R. Freeman RB DEN
119 Will Brinson J. Crowder WR NYJ
120 Jack Capotorto J. Washington WR PIT
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE
122 Will Brinson L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
123 Ben Gretch K. Coutee WR HOU
124 J.Darin Darst C. Sutton WR DEN
125 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hamilton WR DEN
126 Meron Berkson M. Hardman WR KC
127 Chris Towers D. Lewis RB TEN
128 Adam Aizer N. Harry WR NE
129 R.J. White Bears DST CHI
130 Dave Richard D. Foreman RB HOU
131 Heath Cummings K. Ballage RB MIA
132 Chris Hassel A. Miller WR CHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Hassel D. Thompson RB KC
134 Heath Cummings J. McKinnon RB SF
135 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
136 R.J. White N. Hines RB IND
137 Adam Aizer M. Stafford QB DET
138 Chris Towers C. Samuel WR CAR
139 Meron Berkson J. Reed TE WAS
140 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
141 J.Darin Darst A. Hooper TE ATL
142 Ben Gretch M. Lee WR JAC
143 Will Brinson M. Goodwin WR SF
144 Jack Capotorto D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
146 Will Brinson A. Callaway WR CLE
147 Ben Gretch D. Jackson WR PHI
148 J.Darin Darst D. Harris RB NE
149 Jamey Eisenberg D. Samuel WR SF
150 Meron Berkson J. Samuels RB PIT
151 Chris Towers M. Sanu WR ATL
152 Adam Aizer J. Hill RB BAL
153 R.J. White V. McDonald TE PIT
154 Dave Richard N. Fant TE DEN
155 Heath Cummings M. Mariota QB TEN
156 Chris Hassel N. Foles QB JAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Hassel D. Haskins QB WAS
158 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR BAL
159 Dave Richard M. Brown RB LAR
160 R.J. White J. Flacco QB DEN
161 Adam Aizer E. Sanders WR DEN
162 Chris Towers C. Herndon TE NYJ
163 Meron Berkson C. Thompson RB WAS
164 Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars DST JAC
165 J.Darin Darst Vikings DST MIN
166 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF
167 Will Brinson R. Foster WR BUF
168 Jack Capotorto M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
170 Will Brinson Bills DST BUF
171 Ben Gretch Cowboys DST DAL
172 J.Darin Darst J. Rosen QB MIA
173 Jamey Eisenberg A. Isabella WR ARI
174 Meron Berkson Texans DST HOU
175 Chris Towers Chargers DST LAC
176 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
177 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL
178 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
179 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR
180 Chris Hassel Saints DST NO
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Chris Hassel H. Butker K KC
182 Heath Cummings W. Lutz K NO
183 Dave Richard Patriots DST NE
184 R.J. White D. Singletary RB BUF
185 Adam Aizer Broncos DST DEN
186 Chris Towers K. Fairbairn K HOU
187 Meron Berkson J. Elliott K PHI
188 Jamey Eisenberg M. Crosby K GB
189 J.Darin Darst R. Gould K SF
190 Ben Gretch J. Myers K SEA
191 Will Brinson C. Catanzaro K NYJ
192 Jack Capotorto B. Maher K DAL
Team by Team
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 M. Evans WR TB
3 25 A. Brown WR OAK
4 48 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 49 C. Carson RB SEA
6 72 E. Ebron TE IND
7 73 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
8 96 G. Allison WR GB
9 97 T. Brady QB NE
10 120 J. Washington WR PIT
11 121 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 144 D. Metcalf WR SEA
13 145 K. Hunt RB CLE
14 168 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
15 169 Ravens DST BAL
16 192 B. Maher K DAL
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Kamara RB NO
2 23 A. Rodgers QB GB
3 26 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 47 M. Mack RB IND
5 50 B. Cooks WR LAR
6 71 C. Ridley WR ATL
7 74 H. Henry TE LAC
8 95 J. Allen QB BUF
9 98 S. Shepard WR NYG
10 119 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 122 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
12 143 M. Goodwin WR SF
13 146 A. Callaway WR CLE
14 167 R. Foster WR BUF
15 170 Bills DST BUF
16 191 C. Catanzaro K NYJ
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 27 D. Williams RB KC
4 46 C. Newton QB CAR
5 51 K. Murray QB ARI
6 70 D. Moore WR CAR
7 75 A. Robinson WR CHI
8 94 R. Jones RB TB
9 99 L. Jackson QB BAL
10 118 R. Freeman RB DEN
11 123 K. Coutee WR HOU
12 142 M. Lee WR JAC
13 147 D. Jackson WR PHI
14 166 M. Breida RB SF
15 171 Cowboys DST DAL
16 190 J. Myers K SEA
J.Darin Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 A. Luck QB IND
3 28 K. Allen WR LAC
4 45 K. Johnson RB DET
5 52 S. Watkins WR KC
6 69 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 76 T. Coleman RB SF
8 93 A. Ekeler RB LAC
9 100 C. Kirk WR ARI
10 117 L. Murray RB NO
11 124 C. Sutton WR DEN
12 141 A. Hooper TE ATL
13 148 D. Harris RB NE
14 165 Vikings DST MIN
15 172 J. Rosen QB MIA
16 189 R. Gould K SF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 20 D. Cook RB MIN
3 29 G. Kittle TE SF
4 44 R. Woods WR LAR
5 53 J. Winston QB TB
6 68 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 77 J. Goff QB LAR
8 92 D. Pettis WR SF
9 101 S. Darnold QB NYJ
10 116 C. Hyde RB KC
11 125 D. Hamilton WR DEN
12 140 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 149 D. Samuel WR SF
14 164 Jaguars DST JAC
15 173 A. Isabella WR ARI
16 188 M. Crosby K GB
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 30 T. Gurley RB LAR
4 43 J. Edelman WR NE
5 54 C. Wentz QB PHI
6 67 D. Brees QB NO
7 78 D. Henderson RB LAR
8 91 M. Williams WR LAC
9 102 P. Barber RB TB
10 115 P. Campbell WR IND
11 126 M. Hardman WR KC
12 139 J. Reed TE WAS
13 150 J. Samuels RB PIT
14 163 C. Thompson RB WAS
15 174 Texans DST HOU
16 187 J. Elliott K PHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jones WR ATL
2 18 D. Watson QB HOU
3 31 A. Green WR CIN
4 42 T. Cohen RB CHI
5 55 E. Engram TE NYG
6 66 L. Miller RB HOU
7 79 D. Prescott QB DAL
8 90 R. Anderson WR NYJ
9 103 R. Penny RB SEA
10 114 L. McCoy RB BUF
11 127 D. Lewis RB TEN
12 138 C. Samuel WR CAR
13 151 M. Sanu WR ATL
14 162 C. Herndon TE NYJ
15 175 Chargers DST LAC
16 186 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 T. Kelce TE KC
3 32 A. Jones RB GB
4 41 M. Ryan QB ATL
5 56 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 65 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 80 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 89 J. Garoppolo QB SF
9 104 G. Tate WR NYG
10 113 J. Williams RB GB
11 128 N. Harry WR NE
12 137 M. Stafford QB DET
13 152 J. Hill RB BAL
14 161 E. Sanders WR DEN
15 176 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 185 Broncos DST DEN
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 9 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 16 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 33 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 40 J. White RB NE
5 57 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 64 C. Kupp WR LAR
7 81 D. Guice RB WAS
8 88 J. Landry WR CLE
9 105 K. Cousins QB MIN
10 112 C. Davis WR TEN
11 129 Bears DST CHI
12 136 N. Hines RB IND
13 153 V. McDonald TE PIT
14 160 J. Flacco QB DEN
15 177 J. Tucker K BAL
16 184 D. Singletary RB BUF
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 15 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 34 T. Hilton WR IND
4 39 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 58 D. Henry RB TEN
6 63 K. Golladay WR DET
7 82 P. Rivers QB LAC
8 87 J. Howard RB PHI
9 106 I. Smith RB ATL
10 111 A. Dalton QB CIN
11 130 D. Foreman RB HOU
12 135 T. Hockenson TE DET
13 154 N. Fant TE DEN
14 159 M. Brown RB LAR
15 178 S. Gostkowski K NE
16 183 Patriots DST NE
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Conner RB PIT
2 14 M. Thomas WR NO
3 35 B. Mayfield QB CLE
4 38 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 59 K. Drake RB MIA
6 62 O. Howard TE TB
7 83 T. Boyd WR CIN
8 86 M. Trubisky QB CHI
9 107 D. Westbrook WR JAC
10 110 T. Williams WR OAK
11 131 K. Ballage RB MIA
12 134 J. McKinnon RB SF
13 155 M. Mariota QB TEN
14 158 M. Brown WR BAL
15 179 Rams DST LAR
16 182 W. Lutz K NO
Chris Hassel
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 13 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 36 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 37 J. Jacobs RB OAK
5 60 C. Godwin WR TB
6 61 S. Michel RB NE
7 84 J. Cook TE NO
8 85 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 108 D. Carr QB OAK
10 109 M. Jones WR DET
11 132 A. Miller WR CHI
12 133 D. Thompson RB KC
13 156 N. Foles QB JAC
14 157 D. Haskins QB WAS
15 180 Saints DST NO
16 181 H. Butker K KC
