Fantasy Football Mock Draft: When is the right time to select a QB in a Superflex league?

You never want your Fantasy experience to get stale. And many Fantasy managers are always looking for new ways to make their leagues more exciting.

One enhancement could be going with a Superflex league, which is a format that allows you to use a quarterback in the flex spot. Most leagues with a flex spot only allow you to have a running back, wide receiver or tight end in that position.

But this is more fun.

By using a quarterback in a flex position, this essentially makes a Superflex league a two-quarterback league -- if you want. Unlike two-quarterback leagues, however, you have options. You can still use another position in the flex spot, but that's usually not the best way to maximize your scoring potential.

In this 12-team mock draft featuring CBS Sports staff members, we have two flex spots, with one of them being a Superflex position. Quarterback touchdowns are worth five points in this league instead of six (it's still minus-2 for interceptions), and it's also PPR.

It was interesting to see the approach Fantasy managers took in this mock draft with quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers were drafted in the first two rounds, and Baker Mayfield went in Round 3, which was expected. We usually advise you to wait on passers in one-quarterback leagues, but that changes in leagues where you can start two of them.

Matt Ryan and Cam Newton went in Round 4, and Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston and Carson Wentz were drafted in Round 5. While it might seem soon to draft Murray -- and even Winston and Wentz -- the rookie for Arizona gets a boost in this format because of his rushing ability.

View Profile Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 2019 projection PASS YDS 3638 PASS TD 24 INT 16 RUSH YDS 578 RUSH TD 3

Ben Gretch was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Newton and Murray, and let's examine his team. He should be strong at quarterback and Superflex -- he also drafted Lamar Jackson in Round 9 -- but did he sacrifice any other spots to get those guys?

His first three picks were Christian McCaffrey, Zach Ertz, and Damien Williams, so he should be great at running back and tight end. Receiver, however, could be a concern with D.J. Moore (Round 6) and Allen Robinson (Round 7) as his top options.

I like Moore as a breakout candidate, and Robinson is fine as a No. 3 receiver. But Ben could struggle with this position, including having top reserves in Keke Coutee, Marqise Lee, and DeSean Jackson. And his backup running backs are Ronald Jones, Royce Freeman, and Matt Breida. Jones and Freeman could be good, but they also were tremendous disappointments as rookies in 2018.

Another team to look at is Chris Hassel, who was the last manager to draft a quarterback with Derek Carr in Round 9. He stacked his roster at running back (Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs, Sony Michel, and Darwin Thompson), receiver (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Chris Godwin, Will Fuller, Marvin Jones, and Anthony Miller) and tight end (Jared Cook), which is awesome.

But Chris' only quarterbacks are Carr, Nick Foles and Dwayne Haskins. If two of those guys are above average then Chris could have the best roster in this league. However, there was a reason they were available with late-round picks -- they have a low floor and a limited ceiling.

I tried to take a balanced approach with my roster from the No. 5 overall pick. After drafting Melvin Gordon, Dalvin Cook, George Kittle and Robert Woods with my first four picks, I selected Winston in Round 5. I'm excited about Winston playing for coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay this season.

View Profile Jameis Winston TB • QB • 3 2019 projection PASS YDS 4813 PASS TD 27 INT 20 RUSH YDS 311 RUSH TD 1

I drafted Jared Goff in Round 7 after getting David Montgomery in Round 6, and I loved the start to this team. I also drafted Sam Darnold as a third quarterback in Round 9, and my quarterback depth chart is solid.

Like Ben, receiver was a position that I sacrificed to an extent, and my No. 2 receiver behind Woods is Dante Pettis, who I selected in Round 8. While I consider Pettis more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver than a starter, he still has plenty of upside in San Francisco.

It was a little frustrating to see Christian Kirk go one spot ahead of me in Round 9, but I also like my reserve receivers in DaeSean Hamilton, Deebo Samuel and Andy Isabella. Hamilton could be the best receiver in Denver with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) hurt, and Isabella should be a prominent member of Arizona's offense.

Samuel is essentially a handcuff for Pettis, and both could compete to be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this season. This is the "friendship strategy" we usually discuss on our Fantasy Football Today podcast.

I also like two of my backup running backs in Carlos Hyde and Alexander Mattison. Hyde could emerge as the best running back in Kansas City this season, and Mattison is the likely handcuff for Cook in Minnesota.

In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and quarterback touchdowns are worth five points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Will Brinson, NFL Writer Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor J.Darin Darst, Product Manager Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Adam Aizer, Podcast Host R.J. White, NFL Editor Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Heath, Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host

