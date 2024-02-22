Christian-McCaffrey-usatsi.jpg
We held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII with members of our CBS Sports staff this week. I wasn't so much interested in the results, but rather in the strategy for our managers.

We know the player landscape will change dramatically in the coming weeks with free agency and the NFL Draft. But how Fantasy managers approach their drafts now is worth noting, even if it's just to experiment.

For this mock draft, which is a three-receiver league, Joel Cox and Dave Richard each took a different strategy. Joel went Zero RB, with his first six picks including four receivers, a tight end and a quarterback. Dave leaned more into running backs early, when four of his first six picks were Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon and James Conner.

Let's see which team you like better.

From the No. 4 spot, Joel started his team with CeeDee Lamb, D.J. Moore, Tank Dell, DK Metcalf, Trey McBride and Dak Prescott. He can start all four of those receivers with one in the flex, and McBride and Prescott have top-five upside at their respective positions.

While Joel didn't prioritize running back, he still ended up with Tony Pollard, Raheem Mostert, Jerome Ford, Zack Moss, Roschon Johnson and Tank Bigsby. If two of those guys are above average -- and Pollard and Moss are free agents this offseason -- then Joel should be among the best teams in this league going into the season. He also added some quality late-round fliers at receiver in Treylon Burks and Trey Palmer.

For Dave, he started his team from the No. 12 spot with Taylor and Williams, who are excellent selections. He followed that up with Mike Evans and Amari Cooper, and both are solid receivers at that point in the draft, even though we don't know where Evans will play in 2024 since he's a free agent.

But it felt like Dave was stuck with his next turn in Rounds 5 and 6 because the receiver pool quickly went dry of top-tier talent. He could have drafted his third receiver here with guys like Chris Godwin, Christian Watson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and George Pickens still on the board. Or he could have gone with a quarterback or tight end.

Instead, Dave added to the strength of his team with Mixon and Conner, and one should be his flex this season, assuming both remain with their current team in 2024. But now Dave had to find a third receiver, and he threw a lot of capital at the position.

After going with Dalton Kincaid and C.J. Stroud to lock up tight end and quarterback, Dave drafted five receivers (Courtland Sutton, Romeo Doubs, Demario Douglas, A.T. Perry and Tre Tucker) with his next six picks. He also added Jake Ferguson as a second tight end.

I like Dave's team if his receiving corps holds up, but I lean toward Joel as having the better roster. It's generally easier to find running backs during the season than standout receivers, and Joel gave himself that advantage at receiver on Draft Day.

My roster construction was closer to Joel's since four of my first five picks were receivers from the No. 11 spot with A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins and Christian Kirk. I drafted James Cook in Round 3, and I'm happy with how this turned out.

I was still able to get Rhamondre Stevenson, Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. to round out my running back corps, and I love my receiver depth with Khalil Shakir, Michael Wilson and Andre Iosivas. I drafted two quarterbacks late in Kyler Murray (Round 10) and Brock Purdy (12), and my only flaw with this roster was waiting on a tight end. 

I settled for Dalton Schultz in Round 14, and he ends up in a good situation as a free agent this offseason. But overall, I was very satisfied with this draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Rob Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

4. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

5. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

6. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

9. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

10. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Rob Thomas C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 Adam Aizer B. Hall RB NYJ
3 Meron Berkson J. Jefferson WR MIN
4 Joel Cox C. Lamb WR DAL
5 Thomas Shafer T. Hill WR MIA
6 Brandon Howard J. Gibbs RB DET
7 Heath Cummings J. Chase WR CIN
8 Daniel Schneier A. St. Brown WR DET
9 R.J. White B. Robinson RB ATL
10 Zach Brook P. Nacua WR LAR
11 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR PHI
12 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Dave Richard K. Williams RB LAR
14 Jamey Eisenberg G. Wilson WR NYJ
15 Zach Brook C. Olave WR NO
16 R.J. White R. Rice WR KC
17 Daniel Schneier S. Barkley RB NYG
18 Heath Cummings T. Etienne RB JAC
19 Brandon Howard D. Adams WR LV
20 Thomas Shafer J. Jacobs RB LV
21 Joel Cox D. Moore WR CHI
22 Meron Berkson D. Achane RB MIA
23 Adam Aizer N. Collins WR HOU
24 Rob Thomas S. Diggs WR BUF
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Rob Thomas T. Kelce TE KC
26 Adam Aizer K. Allen WR LAC
27 Meron Berkson S. LaPorta TE DET
28 Joel Cox T. Dell WR HOU
29 Thomas Shafer C. Kupp WR LAR
30 Brandon Howard D. Samuel WR SF
31 Heath Cummings R. White RB TB
32 Daniel Schneier J. Waddle WR MIA
33 R.J. White B. Aiyuk WR SF
34 Zach Brook I. Pacheco RB KC
35 Jamey Eisenberg J. Cook RB BUF
36 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Dave Richard A. Cooper WR CLE
38 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higgins WR CIN
39 Zach Brook D. Smith WR PHI
40 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
41 Daniel Schneier K. Walker III RB SEA
42 Heath Cummings J. Allen QB BUF
43 Brandon Howard D. Henry RB TEN
44 Thomas Shafer Z. Flowers WR BAL
45 Joel Cox D. Metcalf WR SEA
46 Meron Berkson A. Kamara RB NO
47 Adam Aizer J. Hurts QB PHI
48 Rob Thomas T. Spears RB TEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Rob Thomas L. Jackson QB BAL
50 Adam Aizer M. Andrews TE BAL
51 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR JAC
52 Joel Cox T. McBride TE ARI
53 Thomas Shafer D. London WR ATL
54 Brandon Howard J. Fields QB CHI
55 Heath Cummings T. McLaurin WR WAS
56 Daniel Schneier J. Addison WR MIN
57 R.J. White J. Reed WR GB
58 Zach Brook P. Mahomes QB KC
59 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kirk WR JAC
60 Dave Richard J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Dave Richard J. Conner RB ARI
62 Jamey Eisenberg R. Stevenson RB NE
63 Zach Brook D. Swift RB PHI
64 R.J. White J. Burrow QB CIN
65 Daniel Schneier D. Montgomery RB DET
66 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
67 Brandon Howard K. Pitts TE ATL
68 Thomas Shafer T. Hockenson TE MIN
69 Joel Cox D. Prescott QB DAL
70 Meron Berkson A. Ekeler RB LAC
71 Adam Aizer C. Watson WR GB
72 Rob Thomas J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Rob Thomas N. Chubb RB CLE
74 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
75 Meron Berkson G. Pickens WR PIT
76 Joel Cox T. Pollard RB DAL
77 Thomas Shafer A. Richardson QB IND
78 Brandon Howard D. Johnson WR PIT
79 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DEN
80 Daniel Schneier J. Herbert QB LAC
81 R.J. White J. Meyers WR LV
82 Zach Brook J. Warren RB PIT
83 Jamey Eisenberg N. Harris RB PIT
84 Dave Richard D. Kincaid TE BUF
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Dave Richard C. Stroud QB HOU
86 Jamey Eisenberg B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
87 Zach Brook D. Njoku TE CLE
88 R.J. White E. Engram TE JAC
89 Daniel Schneier G. Kittle TE SF
90 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR TEN
91 Brandon Howard W. Robinson WR NYG
92 Thomas Shafer J. Dotson WR WAS
93 Joel Cox R. Mostert RB MIA
94 Meron Berkson J. Love QB GB
95 Adam Aizer K. Herbert RB CHI
96 Rob Thomas J. Williams WR DET
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Rob Thomas M. Williams WR LAC
98 Adam Aizer Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
99 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
100 Joel Cox R. Johnson RB CHI
101 Thomas Shafer T. Chandler RB MIN
102 Brandon Howard T. Lawrence QB JAC
103 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR ARI
104 Daniel Schneier J. Downs WR IND
105 R.J. White Z. White RB LV
106 Zach Brook C. Brown RB CIN
107 Jamey Eisenberg K. Shakir WR BUF
108 Dave Richard C. Sutton WR DEN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Dave Richard R. Doubs WR GB
110 Jamey Eisenberg K. Murray QB ARI
111 Zach Brook J. Palmer WR LAC
112 R.J. White E. Mitchell RB SF
113 Daniel Schneier D. Waller TE NYG
114 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR CAR
115 Brandon Howard L. Musgrave TE GB
116 Thomas Shafer K. Mitchell RB BAL
117 Joel Cox J. Ford RB CLE
118 Meron Berkson G. Davis WR BUF
119 Adam Aizer Q. Johnston WR LAC
120 Rob Thomas M. Mims WR DEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Rob Thomas T. Allgeier RB ATL
122 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR DEN
123 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA
124 Joel Cox T. Burks WR TEN
125 Thomas Shafer J. McLaughlin RB DEN
126 Brandon Howard R. Bateman WR BAL
127 Heath Cummings D. Goedert TE PHI
128 Daniel Schneier E. Moore WR CLE
129 R.J. White D. Singletary RB HOU
130 Zach Brook B. Cooks WR DAL
131 Jamey Eisenberg M. Wilson WR ARI
132 Dave Richard D. Douglas WR NE
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Dave Richard J. Ferguson TE DAL
134 Jamey Eisenberg B. Purdy QB SF
135 Zach Brook N. Brown WR HOU
136 R.J. White D. Pierce RB HOU
137 Daniel Schneier K. Miller RB NO
138 Heath Cummings C. Hubbard RB CAR
139 Brandon Howard J. Hyatt WR NYG
140 Thomas Shafer K. Cousins QB MIN
141 Joel Cox T. Bigsby RB JAC
142 Meron Berkson A. Dillon RB GB
143 Adam Aizer D. Wicks WR GB
144 Rob Thomas J. Mingo WR CAR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Rob Thomas J. Dobbins RB BAL
146 Adam Aizer D. Watson QB CLE
147 Meron Berkson A. Mattison RB MIN
148 Joel Cox Z. Moss RB IND
149 Thomas Shafer C. Kmet TE CHI
150 Brandon Howard J. Watson WR KC
151 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB DEN
152 Daniel Schneier R. Dowdle RB DAL
153 R.J. White M. Sanders RB CAR
154 Zach Brook G. Edwards RB BAL
155 Jamey Eisenberg A. Iosivas WR CIN
156 Dave Richard A. Perry WR NO
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Dave Richard T. Tucker WR LV
158 Jamey Eisenberg D. Schultz TE HOU
159 Zach Brook J. Jennings WR SF
160 R.J. White Z. Jones WR JAC
161 Daniel Schneier D. Harris RB BUF
162 Heath Cummings C. Okonkwo TE TEN
163 Brandon Howard M. Hardman WR KC
164 Thomas Shafer A. Gibson RB WAS
165 Joel Cox T. Palmer WR TB
166 Meron Berkson J. McKinnon RB KC
167 Adam Aizer I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
168 Rob Thomas T. Boyd WR CIN
Team by Team
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 24 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 25 T. Kelce TE KC
4 48 T. Spears RB TEN
5 49 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 72 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
7 73 N. Chubb RB CLE
8 96 J. Williams WR DET
9 97 M. Williams WR LAC
10 120 M. Mims WR DEN
11 121 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 144 J. Mingo WR CAR
13 145 J. Dobbins RB BAL
14 168 T. Boyd WR CIN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Hall RB NYJ
2 23 N. Collins WR HOU
3 26 K. Allen WR LAC
4 47 J. Hurts QB PHI
5 50 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 71 C. Watson WR GB
7 74 A. Jones RB GB
8 95 K. Herbert RB CHI
9 98 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 119 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 122 J. Jeudy WR DEN
12 143 D. Wicks WR GB
13 146 D. Watson QB CLE
14 167 I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 22 D. Achane RB MIA
3 27 S. LaPorta TE DET
4 46 A. Kamara RB NO
5 51 C. Ridley WR JAC
6 70 A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 75 G. Pickens WR PIT
8 94 J. Love QB GB
9 99 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
10 118 G. Davis WR BUF
11 123 T. Lockett WR SEA
12 142 A. Dillon RB GB
13 147 A. Mattison RB MIN
14 166 J. McKinnon RB KC
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 21 D. Moore WR CHI
3 28 T. Dell WR HOU
4 45 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 52 T. McBride TE ARI
6 69 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 76 T. Pollard RB DAL
8 93 R. Mostert RB MIA
9 100 R. Johnson RB CHI
10 117 J. Ford RB CLE
11 124 T. Burks WR TEN
12 141 T. Bigsby RB JAC
13 148 Z. Moss RB IND
14 165 T. Palmer WR TB
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 T. Hill WR MIA
2 20 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 29 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 44 Z. Flowers WR BAL
5 53 D. London WR ATL
6 68 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 77 A. Richardson QB IND
8 92 J. Dotson WR WAS
9 101 T. Chandler RB MIN
10 116 K. Mitchell RB BAL
11 125 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
12 140 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 149 C. Kmet TE CHI
14 164 A. Gibson RB WAS
Brandon Howard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 19 D. Adams WR LV
3 30 D. Samuel WR SF
4 43 D. Henry RB TEN
5 54 J. Fields QB CHI
6 67 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 78 D. Johnson WR PIT
8 91 W. Robinson WR NYG
9 102 T. Lawrence QB JAC
10 115 L. Musgrave TE GB
11 126 R. Bateman WR BAL
12 139 J. Hyatt WR NYG
13 150 J. Watson WR KC
14 163 M. Hardman WR KC
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Chase WR CIN
2 18 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 31 R. White RB TB
4 42 J. Allen QB BUF
5 55 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 66 C. Godwin WR TB
7 79 J. Williams RB DEN
8 90 D. Hopkins WR TEN
9 103 M. Brown WR ARI
10 114 A. Thielen WR CAR
11 127 D. Goedert TE PHI
12 138 C. Hubbard RB CAR
13 151 R. Wilson QB DEN
14 162 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 17 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 32 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 41 K. Walker III RB SEA
5 56 J. Addison WR MIN
6 65 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 80 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 89 G. Kittle TE SF
9 104 J. Downs WR IND
10 113 D. Waller TE NYG
11 128 E. Moore WR CLE
12 137 K. Miller RB NO
13 152 R. Dowdle RB DAL
14 161 D. Harris RB BUF
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 9 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 16 R. Rice WR KC
3 33 B. Aiyuk WR SF
4 40 M. Pittman WR IND
5 57 J. Reed WR GB
6 64 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 81 J. Meyers WR LV
8 88 E. Engram TE JAC
9 105 Z. White RB LV
10 112 E. Mitchell RB SF
11 129 D. Singletary RB HOU
12 136 D. Pierce RB HOU
13 153 M. Sanders RB CAR
14 160 Z. Jones WR JAC
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 10 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 15 C. Olave WR NO
3 34 I. Pacheco RB KC
4 39 D. Smith WR PHI
5 58 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 63 D. Swift RB PHI
7 82 J. Warren RB PIT
8 87 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 106 C. Brown RB CIN
10 111 J. Palmer WR LAC
11 130 B. Cooks WR DAL
12 135 N. Brown WR HOU
13 154 G. Edwards RB BAL
14 159 J. Jennings WR SF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Brown WR PHI
2 14 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 35 J. Cook RB BUF
4 38 T. Higgins WR CIN
5 59 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 62 R. Stevenson RB NE
7 83 N. Harris RB PIT
8 86 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 107 K. Shakir WR BUF
10 110 K. Murray QB ARI
11 131 M. Wilson WR ARI
12 134 B. Purdy QB SF
13 155 A. Iosivas WR CIN
14 158 D. Schultz TE HOU
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Taylor RB IND
2 13 K. Williams RB LAR
3 36 M. Evans WR TB
4 37 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 60 J. Mixon RB CIN
6 61 J. Conner RB ARI
7 84 D. Kincaid TE BUF
8 85 C. Stroud QB HOU
9 108 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 109 R. Doubs WR GB
11 132 D. Douglas WR NE
12 133 J. Ferguson TE DAL
13 156 A. Perry WR NO
14 157 T. Tucker WR LV