We held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII with members of our CBS Sports staff this week. I wasn't so much interested in the results, but rather in the strategy for our managers.
We know the player landscape will change dramatically in the coming weeks with free agency and the NFL Draft. But how Fantasy managers approach their drafts now is worth noting, even if it's just to experiment.
For this mock draft, which is a three-receiver league, Joel Cox and Dave Richard each took a different strategy. Joel went Zero RB, with his first six picks including four receivers, a tight end and a quarterback. Dave leaned more into running backs early, when four of his first six picks were Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon and James Conner.
Let's see which team you like better.
From the No. 4 spot, Joel started his team with CeeDee Lamb, D.J. Moore, Tank Dell, DK Metcalf, Trey McBride and Dak Prescott. He can start all four of those receivers with one in the flex, and McBride and Prescott have top-five upside at their respective positions.
While Joel didn't prioritize running back, he still ended up with Tony Pollard, Raheem Mostert, Jerome Ford, Zack Moss, Roschon Johnson and Tank Bigsby. If two of those guys are above average -- and Pollard and Moss are free agents this offseason -- then Joel should be among the best teams in this league going into the season. He also added some quality late-round fliers at receiver in Treylon Burks and Trey Palmer.
For Dave, he started his team from the No. 12 spot with Taylor and Williams, who are excellent selections. He followed that up with Mike Evans and Amari Cooper, and both are solid receivers at that point in the draft, even though we don't know where Evans will play in 2024 since he's a free agent.
But it felt like Dave was stuck with his next turn in Rounds 5 and 6 because the receiver pool quickly went dry of top-tier talent. He could have drafted his third receiver here with guys like Chris Godwin, Christian Watson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and George Pickens still on the board. Or he could have gone with a quarterback or tight end.
Instead, Dave added to the strength of his team with Mixon and Conner, and one should be his flex this season, assuming both remain with their current team in 2024. But now Dave had to find a third receiver, and he threw a lot of capital at the position.
After going with Dalton Kincaid and C.J. Stroud to lock up tight end and quarterback, Dave drafted five receivers (Courtland Sutton, Romeo Doubs, Demario Douglas, A.T. Perry and Tre Tucker) with his next six picks. He also added Jake Ferguson as a second tight end.
I like Dave's team if his receiving corps holds up, but I lean toward Joel as having the better roster. It's generally easier to find running backs during the season than standout receivers, and Joel gave himself that advantage at receiver on Draft Day.
My roster construction was closer to Joel's since four of my first five picks were receivers from the No. 11 spot with A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins and Christian Kirk. I drafted James Cook in Round 3, and I'm happy with how this turned out.
I was still able to get Rhamondre Stevenson, Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. to round out my running back corps, and I love my receiver depth with Khalil Shakir, Michael Wilson and Andre Iosivas. I drafted two quarterbacks late in Kyler Murray (Round 10) and Brock Purdy (12), and my only flaw with this roster was waiting on a tight end.
I settled for Dalton Schultz in Round 14, and he ends up in a good situation as a free agent this offseason. But overall, I was very satisfied with this draft.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Rob Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
5. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
6. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
9. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
10. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Rob Thomas
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|Adam Aizer
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|3
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|4
|Joel Cox
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|5
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Hill WR MIA
|6
|Brandon Howard
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|7
|Heath Cummings
|J. Chase WR CIN
|8
|Daniel Schneier
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|R.J. White
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|10
|Zach Brook
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|11
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR PHI
|12
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Dave Richard
|K. Williams RB LAR
|14
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|15
|Zach Brook
|C. Olave WR NO
|16
|R.J. White
|R. Rice WR KC
|17
|Daniel Schneier
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|18
|Heath Cummings
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|19
|Brandon Howard
|D. Adams WR LV
|20
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|21
|Joel Cox
|D. Moore WR CHI
|22
|Meron Berkson
|D. Achane RB MIA
|23
|Adam Aizer
|N. Collins WR HOU
|24
|Rob Thomas
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Rob Thomas
|T. Kelce TE KC
|26
|Adam Aizer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|27
|Meron Berkson
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|28
|Joel Cox
|T. Dell WR HOU
|29
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|30
|Brandon Howard
|D. Samuel WR SF
|31
|Heath Cummings
|R. White RB TB
|32
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|33
|R.J. White
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|34
|Zach Brook
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|35
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Cook RB BUF
|36
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Dave Richard
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|38
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|39
|Zach Brook
|D. Smith WR PHI
|40
|R.J. White
|M. Pittman WR IND
|41
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|42
|Heath Cummings
|J. Allen QB BUF
|43
|Brandon Howard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|44
|Thomas Shafer
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|45
|Joel Cox
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|46
|Meron Berkson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|47
|Adam Aizer
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|48
|Rob Thomas
|T. Spears RB TEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Rob Thomas
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|50
|Adam Aizer
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|51
|Meron Berkson
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|52
|Joel Cox
|T. McBride TE ARI
|53
|Thomas Shafer
|D. London WR ATL
|54
|Brandon Howard
|J. Fields QB CHI
|55
|Heath Cummings
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|56
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Addison WR MIN
|57
|R.J. White
|J. Reed WR GB
|58
|Zach Brook
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|60
|Dave Richard
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB ARI
|62
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|63
|Zach Brook
|D. Swift RB PHI
|64
|R.J. White
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|65
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|66
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|67
|Brandon Howard
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|68
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|69
|Joel Cox
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|70
|Meron Berkson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|71
|Adam Aizer
|C. Watson WR GB
|72
|Rob Thomas
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Rob Thomas
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|74
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|75
|Meron Berkson
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|76
|Joel Cox
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|77
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Richardson QB IND
|78
|Brandon Howard
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|79
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DEN
|80
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|81
|R.J. White
|J. Meyers WR LV
|82
|Zach Brook
|J. Warren RB PIT
|83
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Harris RB PIT
|84
|Dave Richard
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Dave Richard
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|86
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|87
|Zach Brook
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|88
|R.J. White
|E. Engram TE JAC
|89
|Daniel Schneier
|G. Kittle TE SF
|90
|Heath Cummings
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|91
|Brandon Howard
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|92
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|93
|Joel Cox
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|94
|Meron Berkson
|J. Love QB GB
|95
|Adam Aizer
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|96
|Rob Thomas
|J. Williams WR DET
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Rob Thomas
|M. Williams WR LAC
|98
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|99
|Meron Berkson
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|100
|Joel Cox
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|101
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|102
|Brandon Howard
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|103
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown WR ARI
|104
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Downs WR IND
|105
|R.J. White
|Z. White RB LV
|106
|Zach Brook
|C. Brown RB CIN
|107
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|108
|Dave Richard
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Dave Richard
|R. Doubs WR GB
|110
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Murray QB ARI
|111
|Zach Brook
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|112
|R.J. White
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|113
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Waller TE NYG
|114
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|115
|Brandon Howard
|L. Musgrave TE GB
|116
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|117
|Joel Cox
|J. Ford RB CLE
|118
|Meron Berkson
|G. Davis WR BUF
|119
|Adam Aizer
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|120
|Rob Thomas
|M. Mims WR DEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Rob Thomas
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|122
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|123
|Meron Berkson
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|124
|Joel Cox
|T. Burks WR TEN
|125
|Thomas Shafer
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|126
|Brandon Howard
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|127
|Heath Cummings
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|128
|Daniel Schneier
|E. Moore WR CLE
|129
|R.J. White
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|130
|Zach Brook
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|131
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|132
|Dave Richard
|D. Douglas WR NE
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Dave Richard
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Purdy QB SF
|135
|Zach Brook
|N. Brown WR HOU
|136
|R.J. White
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|137
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Miller RB NO
|138
|Heath Cummings
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|139
|Brandon Howard
|J. Hyatt WR NYG
|140
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|141
|Joel Cox
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|142
|Meron Berkson
|A. Dillon RB GB
|143
|Adam Aizer
|D. Wicks WR GB
|144
|Rob Thomas
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Rob Thomas
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|146
|Adam Aizer
|D. Watson QB CLE
|147
|Meron Berkson
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|148
|Joel Cox
|Z. Moss RB IND
|149
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|150
|Brandon Howard
|J. Watson WR KC
|151
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|152
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|153
|R.J. White
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|154
|Zach Brook
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|155
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Iosivas WR CIN
|156
|Dave Richard
|A. Perry WR NO
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Dave Richard
|T. Tucker WR LV
|158
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|159
|Zach Brook
|J. Jennings WR SF
|160
|R.J. White
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|161
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Harris RB BUF
|162
|Heath Cummings
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|163
|Brandon Howard
|M. Hardman WR KC
|164
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|165
|Joel Cox
|T. Palmer WR TB
|166
|Meron Berkson
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|167
|Adam Aizer
|I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
|168
|Rob Thomas
|T. Boyd WR CIN
