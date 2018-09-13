Fantasy football rankings 2018: Advanced NFL trade chart says Alvin Kamara rated higher than Ezekiel Elliott, David Johnson

Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season is in the books, and almost every owner is looking for upgrades. Before you consider a trade this season, you need to see the Fantasy Football trade value chart and 2018 Fantasy Football rankings from SportsLine. This chart assigns a value to the top Fantasy Football players in PPR and non-PPR leagues. It's like having a virtual general manager that will find the best Fantasy Football trade targets all season long.

This Fantasy Football trade chart is based off of a projection model that has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times. The end result is the exact trade value for every Fantasy player.

One thing we can tell you for the latest version of the Fantasy Football trade value chart and Fantasy Football rankings entering Week 2: Saints running back Alvin Kamara has made a big jump from No. 9 all the way to the second-most valuable player in standard leagues, passing players like Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson.

The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year showed his elite versatility in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring twice on the ground and piling up nine catches for 112 yards and another touchdown as a receiver.

He gets three more weeks to dominate the touches in the New Orleans backfield with Mark Ingram suspended, but even when he comes back, Kamara is still in line for massive numbers all season. Don't give him up without a king's ransom in return.

A player going the opposite direction in the 2018 Fantasy Football trade chart: Broncos running back Royce Freeman.

He moves down several slots after unexpected developments in Denver's backfield in Week 1. Freeman was expected to split some carries with veteran Devontae Booker, but it was largely unheralded rookie Phillip Lindsay who ended up getting more touches (17) than any other back against the Seahawks.

Freeman was still relevant in Fantasy, taking 15 carries for 71 yards, but the trade chart no longer values him like a clear-cut lead back. Don't give up too much in a Fantasy Football trade for him because his ceiling is limited with Lindsay in the picture.

The trade chart has also substantially dropped the value of one popular quarterback, and has made the call on players like Le'Veon Bell and Aaron Rodgers, who both have question marks going forward.

What are the trade values for all the top players in and PPR and non-PPR Fantasy Football leagues?