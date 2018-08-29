Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Busts from model that beat experts include James White, Sammy Watkins

Knowing the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts ahead of time is key to winning your league. A player failing to live up to expectations can be the nail in the coffin for your season, so you need to come armed with the most reliable 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. Anyone who drafted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr last year, for example, was behind the eight-ball from the start. Coming off a two-year stretch with nearly 4,000 passing yards each season and 60 total touchdowns, Carr was flying off draft boards early. Instead of booming, however, Carr faded with a 22:13 TD:INT ratio and didn't hit 3,500 yards through the air.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10 QBs in its Fantasy Football rankings. Anyone who followed their advice dodged a major bullet.

Before you draft this year, you need to check out SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets. When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Their 2018 Fantasy Football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Plus, their cheat sheets are available for every major Fantasy Football site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every six hours, so any time news breaks, you'll have the latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018 at your fingertips. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, SportsLine immediately updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts SportsLine is projecting: Patriots RB James White.

White will be a part of an extremely crowded backfield in New England this season. Even with Dion Lewis now in Tennessee, White still has to contend with Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and likely one of Jeremy Hill or Mike Gillislee. White also failed to score double-digit Fantasy points in non-PPR leagues last season and never topped 40 rushing yards in any game. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have White (12th-round ADP) lower than backs like Bilal Powell (14th-round ADP), Corey Clement (13th) and Matt Breida (14th). Avoid White and let your friends draft one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts.

At receiver, steer clear of Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins, according to their 2018 Fantasy Football rankings..

Watkins is coming off a solid season in Los Angeles, where he finished as the No. 32 receiver in standard leagues. He recorded eight touchdowns, the second most of his career, but managed just four games with double-digit Fantasy points in a standard league. Now in Kansas City with first-year staring quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Watkins is expected to be the No. 3 target behind Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.



SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Watkins, whose ADP is in the ninth-round, giving drafters similar production as receivers like Robby Anderson (11th-round ADP), Devin Funchess (11th), and even Tyrell Williams (15th). Avoid him in your drafts.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead to have similar production.

So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Football draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Derek Carr's face-plant last season and find out.