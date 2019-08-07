Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from advanced model that called Alvin Kamara's huge season

Holdouts have dominated the headlines during the early portion of NFL training camps, with Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon and Michael Thomas all sitting out to begin camp looking for new contracts. The Saints got a $100 million deal done with Thomas, but the Cowboys and Elliott are reportedly still far apart in negotiations, while Gordon has requested a trade from the Chargers. Gordon is plummeting in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings over fears that he'll sit out games and many have tapped Austin Ekeler as one of their potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Ekeler has been one of the most productive per-snap backs in the league the past two seasons, but can he withstand the workload of a No. 1 runner? The proven computer model at SportsLine has a history of unearthing breakouts, calling monster seasons from Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Tevin Coleman the last two years. Its 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings can help guide you to the next big thing ahead of your upcoming 2019 Fantasy football drafts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis. The second-round pick at the 2018 NFL Draft had an interesting rookie season, catching 27 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns with a vast majority of his production coming over the course of the final six games.

Now Pettis is in a clear starting role in the 49ers offense and he has the benefit of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the starting lineup. Combine that with more offensive continuity in Kyle Shanahan's second season at the helm and that should lead to improved target quality for Pettis. Not only should Pettis see close to 100 targets or more over a full season as a starter, his catchable target rate of 73.3 percent should improve too.

With Pettis leading the NFL in 2018 in average target separation (2.38 yards from nearest defender), that should all be a recipe for a breakout season in 2019. Which is why SportsLine ranks him as a top-end WR3 ahead of players like A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry and Alshon Jeffery, who are all being drafted at least a round earlier according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data from CBS Sports.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. Dalvin Cook is the clear No. 1 in the Minnesota backfield, but Cook has also proven himself injury-prone, missing five games last season with a lingering hamstring injury, tearing his ACL as a rookie and tearing his shoulder labrum twice at Florida State.

To preserve Cook, the Vikings will have to give a steady dose of the action to the rest of their running back stable and Mattison was drafted in the third round to head up that group. In his final two seasons at Boise State, Mattison racked up 2,958 yards from scrimmage and scored 30 times, showing impressive power on film and backing that up with 22 bench reps and a 35-inch vertical at the NFL combine.

Mattison should see work on the goal-line and could become Cook's touchdown vulture. And if Cook misses significant time again, the upside is obvious. That's why SportsLine ranks him ahead of 10th-rounders like Royce Freeman, LeSean McCoy and Kareem Hunt despite an average 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 140.56.

