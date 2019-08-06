Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from advanced model that predicted Alvin Kamara's huge season

Now that NFL training camps are in session, players are buzzing about the Top 100, which ranks the league's top players. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in fourth off his breakout season during which he captured MVP honors with 5,097 yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 272 rushing yards with two more scores on the ground. Fantasy football owners are on the hunt for the next Mahomes this offseason. Will new Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray climb up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings after being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft? Can Nick Foles guide Jacksonville back to the postseason after the team's dismal 5-11 campaign? And can Joe Flacco return to Fantasy relevance in the Mile High City? Targeting 2019 Fantasy football breakouts is key as you enter drafts this season. Before you wrap up your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep, you should head over to SportsLine. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings have a strong history of nailing breakouts over the years, including Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Tevin Coleman, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. The San Diego State product was not much of a factor his rookie season after running for 419 yards and two touchdowns as a first-round pick in 2018. Chris Carson rushed for over 1,000 yards last season while Penny served as a change of pace back, but Seattle didn't spend a No. 24 overall pick on Penny for him to sit.

Seattle has one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the NFL, ranking first in rushing yards and fifth in yards per attempt last season. Penny ran for at least 15 yards on 8.2 percent of his carries last season, sixth in the NFL. He's the biggest home-run threat in Seattle's backfield and could earn a much larger share of the workload in 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 slot him ahead of players being drafted before him like Derrius Guice and Darrell Henderson.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray is the presumptive starter for the Cardinals this season. Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury is now guiding Arizona, bringing his air raid attack to the NFC West. Murray had 42 passing touchdowns last season at Oklahoma and added 12 more on the ground. Kingsbury, who has already mentored Baker Mayfield and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, should take full advantage of Murray's versatility.

Murray has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP in the ninth round, being selected with pick No. 100 on average. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football QB rankings say that he's being dramatically undervalued, as he'll give you similar production as Mayfield (fifth-round ADP), Carson Wentz (seventh), and Drew Brees (seventh). He's one of the top Fantasy football sleepers 2019 to target in drafts.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's breakout season, and find out.