Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from dialed-in model that nailed Alvin Kamara's huge season

The Pittsburgh Steelers' explosive offense no longer features the "Killer B's" of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. Bell signed with the New York Jets as a free agent after missing all 16 games last year, while Brown was shipped to Oakland to be the focal point of Jon Gruden's offense. Both have remained near the top of the 2019 Fantasy football rankings at their positions despite the change of scenery. With Bell and Brown no longer in Pittsburgh, there are plenty of opportunities for the Steelers to boast one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Last season, running back James Conner cemented himself as one of the top Fantasy football breakouts, finishing with 973 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also proved to be a reliable pass-catcher for Big Ben, recording 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven scores. Conner and Smith-Schuster are among the top players off the board according to the latest Fantasy football rankings 2019. In order to identify this year's top Fantasy football picks, you should see what the model at SportsLine has to say. It has consistently nailed breakouts over the years, including Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Tevin Coleman, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Reports from Charlotte indicate that Samuel has been a consistent standout throughout training camp. Last season, he averaged 59.6 yards per game over his final five contests with 40 targets, and most of that came with a limited Cam Newton or a backup. With Newton expected to be fully healthy by the start of Week 1, Samuel is in prime position to be a major contributor in Carolina's offense. During the preseason, he had one more target than fellow starting wideout D.J. Moore.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 predict that Samuel will give owners similar production as fellow receivers like Will Fuller and Sammy Watkins, both of whom are being drafted two rounds earlier. Samuel is a prime candidate to outperform his 2019 Fantasy football ADP drastically.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews was the Ravens' most productive tight end last year, finishing with 34 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns. He seemed to build a solid rapport with Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson quickly, catching 13 of 20 targets for 308 yards and a touchdown. And with Jackson expected to make significant progress in the pocket this season, the second-year player can be a force at tight end.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have Andrews ranked ahead of David Njoku and Vance McDonald, two tight ends who are going off the board two rounds earlier.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's breakout season, and find out.