Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from model that predicted Alvin Kamara's huge season

Elite players like Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are virtual locks to fly off the board quickly in Fantasy football drafts. They're all listed among the top players in 2019 Fantasy football rankings and offer an extremely high floor. It's important to pick high-end players, but what separates an average Fantasy roster from a championship-caliber one is the ability to identify 2019 Fantasy football breakouts late in the draft who can provide huge returns. Can Curtis Samuel put up WR1 numbers in Carolina? Can Dalvin Cook stay healthy for the Vikings and be a top-10 Fantasy back? Is rookie Josh Jacobs a safe RB1 option in Oakland? A proven set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings will help you answer questions like those and locate 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts that others are missing. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 NFL Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their proven model has consistently nailed breakouts over the years, including Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, and Tevin Coleman, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. Looking to provide Andrew Luck with more weapons, Indianapolis picked the speedy receiver out of Ohio State in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft after he ran a lightning-fast 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Campbell caught 90 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns his final year at Ohio State, and he should draw plenty of single coverage in Indianapolis with T.Y. Hilton attracting opposing defenses' attention.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Campbell ahead of players like N'Keal Harry and D.K. Metcalf, other 2019 Fantasy football rookies who are going off the board before him in drafts. Campbell is a prime candidate to outperform his 2019 Fantasy football ADP drastically.

