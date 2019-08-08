Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from projection model that nailed Alvin Kamara's huge season

Keeping up with NFL injury news during the preseason can feel overwhelming at times, but it's a key component to making sure that you don't wind up out in the cold in upcoming 2019 Fantasy football drafts. It's early in training camp, but injuries to A.J. Green (ankle), Damien Williams (hamstring) and Andrew Luck (calf) are already dominating headlines. Then there's the odd news of Antonio Brown being held out by the Raiders. Brown reportedly suffered frostbite on his feet because he didn't have proper footwear on while using a cryogenic chamber. Hunter Renfrow, his teammate, is already among the potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts after sewing up the starting role in the slot this summer, and he could see an even larger workload if Brown misses time during the regular season. But who else is being undersold in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings? The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine are out and have predicted huge breakouts from Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Tevin Coleman in the last two seasons. They can help guide you to the next big thing in Fantasy football.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Oakland was perceived to be taking a big gamble selecting a running back with their No. 24 overall pick, their second of three first-round draft choices. However, regardless of whether anybody thought that Jacobs or any other back was worthy of a first-round pick, he's stepping into a good situation with the Raiders.

Jacobs was spared a lot of mileage in college thanks to a crowded Alabama backfield, but put enough on film to show that he had power, breakaway speed and was comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield. Now he figures to be a three-down back in Oakland who should see almost all of the work near the end zone. That's why SportsLine ranks him firmly in RB2 territory at No. 19, ahead of Devonta Freeman who is being drafted ahead of him according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.



Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Steelers wide receiver James Washington. After trading Antonio Brown this offseason, the Steelers have a ton of targets to spread around their offense and JuJu Smith-Schuster can only take on so much of the work. That's good news for Washington, who the Steelers drafted in the second round out of Oklahoma State a year ago.

He only caught 16 passes for 217 yards and a score in 2018, but six of those catches and 129 of the yards came in two of his final three games. Washington had three consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards and at least 10 touchdowns with Oklahoma State and he's in line to see 80 or more targets in a vibrant offense in 2018. Which is why SportsLine ranks him ahead of Sterling Shepard, Corey Davis and Emmanuel Sanders, who are all being drafted ahead of him by at least a round.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's breakout season, and find out.