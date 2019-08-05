Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from proven model that predicted Alvin Kamara's huge season

The NFL preseason brings the first opportunity for Fantasy players to see teams with new coaches and new offensive schemes in place. The Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers brought in offensive-minded head coaches with connections to Sean McVay: Zac Taylor and Matt LeFleur. The Cardinals, meanwhile, turned to former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who had a hand in developing Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes in college. Will Aaron Rodgers still be a top-flight quarterback in 2019 Fantasy football rankings? Can you trust Joe Mixon to lead you to a title? What about Kyler Murray? Those are just a few of the NFL coaching changes to consider during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. New schemes can lead to 2019 Fantasy football breakouts emerging, and the proven projection model at SportsLine has taken every change into account while producing its Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets. The proven model has consistently nailed breakouts over the years, including Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Tevin Coleman, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Chargers running back Justin Jackson. His value is largely correlated with Melvin Gordon's contract dispute, but early signs have pointed to Gordon holding out into the season or demanding a trade.

That puts Jackson squarely on the Fantasy radar after he put together several impressive performances last year while Gordon was injured. Jackson averaged over 7.5 yards per carry in Week 12 and Week 13, and he proved to be a popular receiver for quarterback Philip Rivers out of the backfield late in the season, recording 16 targets over the last four weeks of the year.

The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP shows Jackson being picked in the 16th round, much later than other running backs behind him in SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings like Jerick McKinnon (12th) and Adrian Peterson (14th).

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. Entering his second year in the NFL, Kirk had at least six targets in all but one of his last seven games in 2018. His season ended with a broken foot last December, but he's healthy and has reportedly looked impressive in camp opposite aging veteran Larry Fitzgerald.

Whereas Arizona featured a struggling Josh Rosen under center last year, Kingsbury will bring his air raid attack to the desert in 2019. With new quarterback Kyler Murray under center, Arizona should air it out plenty, elevating the ceilings of Kirk, Fitzgerald, and running back David Johnson.

SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say Kirk, who's going in the eighth round, will give you similar production as fellow receivers like A.J. Green (fourth-round ADP), Jarvis Landry (sixth), and Alshon Jeffery (sixth). He's one of the top Fantasy football breakouts 2019 to target in drafts.

