Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from same model that predicted Alvin Kamara's huge season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been one of the most productive Fantasy football wide receivers the last three seasons, catching a total of 321 passes for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, owners who were high on Thomas during their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep held their breath in training camp as he held out for a new deal. Last week, Thomas and the Saints reached an agreement on a five-year deal worth $100 million that preserved his status atop the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Owners are always on the hunt for the next Thomas, who broke out three years ago with 92 catches for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. Identifying the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts before you draft is a proven way to build a championship-caliber roster. Before you're on the clock, see the Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from SportsLine. Their proven model has consistently nailed breakouts over the years, including Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Tevin Coleman, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels. The Pittsburgh backup is clearly second fiddle to James Conner, but the latter missed three games last season with a lower leg contusion. While he was out, Samuels proved he was a viable option despite starting the year completely off the radar with Conner and Le'Veon Bell on the roster.

In three starts, Samuels carried the ball 42 times for 223 yards and added 12 catches for 105 yards with a score. And when Conner returned in Week 17, Samuels had done enough to remain a factor in the passing game, reeling in seven receptions in the win over Cincinnati to finish the season. Samuels should see regular work on passing downs and has sky-high upside if Conner misses any time this season. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 rankings slot him ahead of backs going in the 10th round on average like LeSean McCoy and Jerick McKinnon even though Samuels has an 11th-round ADP of 135.5.

