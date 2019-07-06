Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same model that predicted Andrew Luck's huge season

Identifying 2019 Fantasy football sleepers on draft day can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Just ask anyone who drafted 49ers tight end George Kittle last season. Kittle burst onto the scene as a late-round draft pick and set an NFL record with 1,377 receiving yards, more than any tight end. He nearly hit 90 catches and found the end zone five times, shooting up Fantasy football rankings week after week. Several of his biggest games came down the stretch, much to the delight of owners everywhere, like a 7-210-1 line in Week 14 and a 4-108-1 performance the first Sunday of November. Kittle proved that finding reliable 2019 Fantasy football rankings is one way to identify which players have the strongest chance of registering a league-winning year. The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven track record of identifying Fantasy football sleepers, like when it was all over Andrew Luck last season despite his health concerns.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over new Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief. With Antonio Brown now in Oakland, there are plenty of opportunities for Moncrief to re-establish himself as a red zone threat. At 6-foot-2, Moncrief gives Pittsburgh a big-bodied receiver to work the sideline and haul in high-percentage passes from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

If Moncrief can win the No. 2 wide receiver spot in Pittsburgh, he'll be lining up opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster, which means he'll see plenty of one-on-one or zone coverage. That bodes well for Moncrief, who proved to be a lethal weapon inside the red zone with the Colts. In fact, Moncrief caught at least six touchdowns in two of his last three seasons in Indianapolis. The team at SportsLine is projecting Moncrief to outperform fellow wide receivers like DeSean Jackson, James Washington and Geronimo Allison, all of whom are currently being drafted before him. He's one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber. The former undrafted free agent burst onto the scene last season with 871 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. However, with so much off-season news about 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones, Barber is only the No. 40 running back being selected according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Not only does the model have Barber outperforming Jones considerably, finishing 13 spots ahead of him in its projected Fantasy football rankings 2019, but it also has him worthy of flex consideration as its No. 32 running back overall. That's because Barber showed some wiggle, ranking 10th in the NFL with 62 evaded tackles last season. His skill set and overall dependability give him a clear leg up in a Bruce Arians offense that values those traits considerably.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.