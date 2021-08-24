With Carson Wentz's availability for Week 1 still uncertain, players vying to fill in for him had impressive preseason debuts. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger have showed flashes in exhibition games, and continued solid performances could cause both to rise up the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Meanwhile, Wentz's stock has dropped since his foot surgery. Already trending downward based on how his Eagles' tenure ended, Wentz is on many people's lists of 2021 Fantasy football busts ahead of their upcoming drafts.

Other quarterbacks with injury concerns to monitor this preseason include Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow, both of whom are returning from season-ending injuries. It is understandable to be cautious about selecting those players in your Fantasy football 2021 drafts, so it would help to have some assistance while making your picks. Before you go on the clock for your Fantasy football 2021 drafts, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. After a dozen years of gaudy stats but not much success with the Lions, Stafford was shipped to Los Angeles and replaces Jared Goff under center. Stafford has finished no better than 15th in the Fantasy football QB rankings in each of the last three seasons, which followed three straight years ranking in the top 10.

The 33-year-old QB no longer takes as many chances on throws as he did earlier in his career, which has made him more efficient but also less dynamic. Sean McVay also won't ask the veteran to win games on his own since the Rams are built on a dominant defense that needs the offense not to lose any games for them. SportsLine's model ranks Stafford as the 18th best quarterback in the Fantasy football rankings 2021. His ADP says he is the 11th quarterback being drafted, but the model favors players like Trevor Lawrence ahead of Stafford, despite the new Ram being drafted earlier.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Washington tight end Logan Thomas. The 2020 season was one of the worst seasons for tight ends from a Fantasy perspective, so it is important to make a wise selection at this position. Thomas is coming off a breakout season, which has led to an overreaction in the Fantasy football 2021 community.

He is no longer an unknown for opposing defenses, who will make it a priority to slow him down. Thomas bounced around the NFL for five years after being drafted by the Cardinals in 2014 and is getting too much credit for his 2020 stats. His current 2021 Fantasy football ADP is 126.10, putting him ahead of five tight ends whom the model expects to outperform him. Thomas is one of the 2021 Fantasy football picks owners should steer clear of.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also down on a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers down the stretch last season. This quarterback is listed outside the top 15 in positional Fantasy football 2021 rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season's production? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called JuJu Smith-Schuster's down season, and find out.