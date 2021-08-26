Saints running back Alvin Kamara is one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, but with Drew Brees retiring this offseason and Michael Thomas (ankle) beginning the season on the PUP list, Kamara will face plenty of pressure to carry the offense in 2021. With so much attention focused on Kamara, Fantasy football 2021 owners have to be wondering how it might impact his value. Kamara is an extremely target-dependent back with 80 or more receptions the last four years, so he needs a dynamic offense to provide scoring opportunities.

Kamara has scored 37 of his 58 touchdowns the last four seasons from inside the 10-yard-line, so if Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston struggles, it could rob Kamara of value.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football busts.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Texans running back David Johnson. Since his All-Pro season in 2016, Johnson has battled injuries and declining production. Even after a steady first season in Houston in which he produced 1,005 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns, the Texans found it necessary to load up this offseason at running back.

In Johnson's age-30 season, he'll have to battle for touches with Phillip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead and Mark Ingram. Plus, the first unofficial depth chart Johnson behind Lindsay and Ingram.

Johnson's 2021 Fantasy football ADP is 103.57 (11th round) in CBS Sports PPR leagues, but the model predicts that he'll finish behind 13th-round options like Devin Singletary and Jamaal Williams in the 2021 Fantasy football RB rankings.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy. The second-year player out of Alabama had a respectable 52-856-3 receiving line as a rookie. Fantasy football 2021 owners are looking for him to take the next step and show more of the high-end upside that made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

As a result, the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP shows Jeudy going off the board in the eighth round, inside the top 100 picks overall. But SportsLine's model has accounted for more potential quarterback troubles for Denver and isn't as high on Jeudy. In fact, four receivers who are currently going outside the top 100 -- T.Y. Hilton, Brandin Cooks, Marquise Brown and Marvin Jones -- are all projected to outperform him, making Jeudy one of the Fantasy football busts 2021 you should steer completely clear of.

SportsLine is also down on a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers down the stretch last season. This quarterback is listed outside the top 15 in positional Fantasy football 2021 rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season's production?