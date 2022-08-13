The Colts will still have league-leading rusher Jonathan Taylor in its backfield, but the team will boast a new-look offense in 2022. The Colts added veteran quarterback Matt Ryan from Atlanta in the offseason, replacing former signal-caller Carson Wentz. Ryan's impact could create potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers like wide receiver Michael Pittman, who finished with 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season. Pittman was effectively the only major receiving threat on the roster last year, so he will also be boosted by the addition of rookie wideout Alec Pierce, who could become one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being dramatically undervalued. He was being drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would outproduce all of them and be a key breakout for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. Unlike many rookie running backs, Allgeier has an opportunity to start producing right away this season. He is only competing with veteran journeyman Damien Williams on the depth chart behind starter Cordarrelle Patterson, creating room for Allgeier to step right in.

Allgeier is used to a heavy workload, as he totaled 276 carries for 1,800 yards from scrimmage with BYU last season. Atlanta ranked near the bottom of the NFL in rushing last season, so Allgeier could create a fresh start for head coach Arthur Smith, who previously coached Tennessee star Derrick Henry. The Falcons will try to lean on their rushing attack to provide support for quarterback Marcus Mariota, making Allgeier a strong breakout candidate in 2022.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. He was arguably the best pure rusher in the 2022 draft class after putting together a stellar season at Michigan State. Walker had limited opportunities in the passing game with the Spartans, but he should get more chances during his pro career.

He will battle for the backup role in the Seattle offense this season, but an injury to Rashaad Penny could mean plenty of carries. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll is expected to utilize the rushing attack as much as any team in the NFL following the departure of star quarterback Russell Wilson, providing additional upside for Walker. SportsLine's model expects him to have a breakout rookie season with the Seahawks. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2022 to target here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting?