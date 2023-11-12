Even before the 2023 NFL season started, the Giants weren't the most attractive offense in the Fantasy football rankings, but they at least had Saquon Barkley at running back, Darren Waller at tight end, and Daniel Jones at quarterback. Now, Jones is out for the season and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is on IR, so how should you feel about starting any Giants in your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups with rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito going against the Cowboys?

Barkley should get a plenty of usage against the Cowboys, but will he be able to do much with those carries if Dallas puts additional players around the line of scrimmage? Barkley totaled 113 yards with DeVito playing the majority of the last game.

One player the model is high on this week: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He has 57 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's been one of the most consistent receivers over the last few seasons, totaling at least 1,000 yards in each of the last four years.

The 31-year-old is averaging 50.3 yards per game, his lowest since 2017, but he remains heavily targeted in the offense. Lockett has at least eight targets in three of his last four games, including eight receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago against the Browns. He leads the team in targets (57) and a matchup against the Commanders may be exactly what he and Geno Smith need to get back on the same page. Washington is allowing the second-most yards to opposing wide receivers and the fourth-most Fantasy football points to the position this season. This is a favorable matchup for a vintage Lockett performance.

And a massive shocker: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 7 Fantasy football quarterback last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 18 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench. After throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with only seven interceptions in 2022, Lawrence is continuing to progress as a passer.

His 68.3% completion rate and his 7.1 yards per pass attempt are both career-highs, but the Jacksonville offense has sputtered in the red zone. The Jaguars have only scored touchdowns on 46% of their trips inside the 20-yard line and Lawrence only has nine passing touchdowns in eight games as a result. He's only had two games with multiple passing touchdowns this season and now the model advises avoiding him altogether in a difficult matchup against the 49ers' fourth-ranked scoring defense. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings.

