Saints running back Alvin Kamara makes for one of the toughest Week 13 Fantasy football start-sit decisions after putting up just 111 rushing yards over his last four games, but the Buccaneers gave up 189 yards on the ground last week to Cleveland. Josh Jacobs has run for 338 yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back overtime wins for Las Vegas, and the Raiders can get within a game of the Chargers at home with a win against them on Sunday. The Chargers have given up the sixth-most rushing yards in the league this season, so could Jacobs be sky-high in the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for a third consecutive week? Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Jacobs ran 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns while also catching six passes for 74 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Rookie wide receivers playing with rookie quarterbacks can be a mixed bag, but Pickens and QB Kenny Pickett appear to be clicking. In Pittsburgh's 24-17 win against the Indianapolis Colts, Pickens was targeted six times and made three catches for 57 yards.

For the season, Pickens has at least six targets in seven of the 11 games he's played. This week, their matchup couldn't be much tastier, as the Atlanta Falcons have allowed the most receptions (168), the second-most passing yards (2,140), and the fourth-most receiving touchdowns (13) to opposing wide receivers. The Steelers look much improved since their Week 9 bye and still have a chance to make a move in the AFC North. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who has produced 267 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in three weeks with Miami, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. The longtime San Francisco backup was a Fantasy football waiver wire star early in the season when 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a knee injury, but the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey briefly turned Wilson back into a bench or drop candidate.

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel acquired Wilson at the trade deadline, and Wilson's familiarity with McDaniel's offense allowed him to transition into the lineup. Wilson averaged only 3.0 yards per carry last week while through a lower leg injury that he suffered early in the game. Now, Raheem Mostert is expected to return to the lineup in Week 13 which could cut into Wilson's workload. See who else to fade here.

